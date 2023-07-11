EA is working on a new Black Panther game

According to recent reports, EA is working on widening its span and adding another Marvel game to the series. The new Black Panther game will reportedly be single-player, but the details are not clear yet.

In accordance with an agreement with Marvel, Electronic Arts has formally declared that it is creating a new Black Panther game. However, the project is still in its early stages, and many uncertainties remain. Along with Marvel, EA is developing an Iron Man video game.

After signing a long-term agreement with Marvel, EA said in September 2022 that Iron Man would be the first of "several new games." Three Marvel video games, all created by EA, are now in development, and at least one more. "Our mission is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda's protector, the Black Panther," EA mentioned in a press release.

In collaboration with Marvel Games, a new EA studio by the name of "Cliffhanger Games" is handling the development. Kevin Stephens, a former studio head at Shadow of Mordor creator Monolith Productions, is the leader of Cliffhanger.

"We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich SuperHero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do," Stephens said.

The new Blak Panther game will be single-player

The new Black Panther game will be an original third-person, single-player game, and that is basically the only detail we have right now. Because the development is still in the early stages, there is not much we know about the game.

EA is launching the Black Panther game now in part to entice creators to join the company as employees. EA stated that it will continue to expand the development team "over the next few years," adding that the game is "still in early development with a long road ahead."

While the Black Panther game's release date and platform are still unknown, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S appear to be the most likely options.

