Here are the newest Android Auto EV features

Better EV integration into Android Auto is being worked on by Google, and new settings will show up under an "EV settings" tab to help users customize the app for an electric vehicle. Here is everything you need to know about the Android Auto features that are specifically coming to electric vehicles.

According to the latest report of 9to5Google, the company is looking to bring more features tailored specifically for EV users. Here is what they have found:

Google wants to improve Android Auto for EVs

Google has been discreetly developing new capabilities for Android Auto over the course of the last several upgrades that are related to EVs. You may manually identify your car as an electric vehicle and enable EV capabilities in Google Maps on Android Auto as part of this. All of this can be found in the settings menu for Android Auto in a new area called "EV Settings."

You may choose which charging plug your vehicle will use, among other advantages. The connections J1772, CCS (Combo 1 and 2), Type 2, and CHAdeMO are all listed. The North American Charging Standard (NACS), which was invented by Tesla and has been widely adopted by other EVs slated for American sales, is not mentioned. But presumably, this could be simply introduced in a subsequent release.

Drivers will also be able to select the type of charging port using Android Auto, presumably because Google Maps will look for nearby charging stations and provide directions to the closest one directly on the dashboard screen.

Although Android Auto 9.9 is currently available for download, it is being released gradually through the Google Play Store. You may manually download the updated build using the stand-alone APK installer if you don't want to wait.

The distribution is managed by Google through a server-side switch, so downloading Android Auto 9.9 does not ensure that you'll have access to the new capabilities. As a result, the new features are only offered on the devices that the firm selects.

Unfortunately, Android Auto isn't particularly widespread in well-known EVs. While some companies, like Polestar, have elected to employ Android Automotive as their native operating system, Tesla and Rivian have both chosen to disregard Android Auto and CarPlay. However, this is a nice upgrade for EVs from Kia, Nissan, Ford, and other manufacturers, and we hope to see it more frequently.

