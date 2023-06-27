How to fix the Skype your connection is too weak error?

If you're facing the "Skype your connection is too weak error," rest assured that you're not the only one experiencing this issue.

Undoubtedly, Skype is widely popular globally as a widely-used application for video calling, video conferencing, and voice calling. However, like any other app in its category, Skype is prone to encountering bugs or errors.

A specific instance involves users encountering difficulties making video calls after installing the v8.95 update. Currently, some individuals are facing challenges when trying to initiate calls to mobile devices or landlines.

A significant number of Skype users are currently facing the "Skype your connection is too weak error" when they try to make calls to mobiles and landlines. This error typically occurs due to a poor or unstable connection. Users report receiving an error message that states, "Your connection is too weak, please try later," when initiating calls via Skype.

Adding to the frustration, some individuals are also encountering sudden call disconnections within seconds of starting the call, further aggravating the problem. This persistent issue has been ongoing for the past few days, primarily affecting users making calls to China.

Interestingly, the Skype your connection is too weak error is not limited to users calling from outside China. Surprisingly, even individuals with phone numbers from China itself are experiencing this problem.

Individuals living in the US and the UK are experiencing issues with both incoming and outgoing calls on Skype. This situation is undeniably frustrating for those who heavily depend on Skype to connect with their colleagues for professional purposes or to keep in touch with family members who reside in other countries.

“Recently I got message “Your connection is too weak, please try later” when calling China. I chatted with Skype service associate and was informed that China has restricted calls from Skype,” stated a Redditor.

“I have subscribed to skype for unlimited landline calling but when I try calling on any UK number, I won’t get a call to be connected or not even ringing but asking for the credit. I need to resolve this issue ASAP please,” another Redditor added.

Despite their attempts to resolve the issue, the affected users have tried various troubleshooting methods, including adjusting settings, using different phone numbers, and attempting different devices, but none of these measures have proven successful. Interestingly, when seeking assistance from the Skype support team, users were informed that the inability to make calls to Chinese numbers from Skype is actually a result of a restriction imposed by the Chinese government. This recent revelation provides insight into the root cause of the problem.

How to fix the Skype your connection is too weak error?

Unfortunately there's no official method to fix this error right now. Although, Skype has acknowledged the presence of this issue and has taken responsibility for its resolution. The Skype team is actively working to address the "Skype your connection is too weak error." However, they have not yet provided an estimated time for when the bug fix will be implemented. Rest assured, Skype is putting in considerable effort to rectify the problem and restore normal functionality, aiming to ensure a seamless calling experience for its users.

“We have identified the cause of this incident and are actively working on fixing it. Some users might be experiencing problems when calling mobiles and landlines from Skype. Unexpected call drops might also occur. Users may be unable to make Skype Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) calls to Chinese numbers,” stated Skype.

It is crucial for Microsoft to acknowledge and prioritize the concerns of its users, ensuring a smooth and reliable calling experience on Skype.

