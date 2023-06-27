How to do big text on Discord: Complete guide

How to do big text on Discord
Discord is one of the most used communication apps, especially for gamers. It comes with its default features but lets you enhance your performance however you like. Font size is also one of the features that you can change according to your preferences. In Discord, you can use a big text if you are having troubles reading messages and chat logs. Here is how to do big text on Discord easily!

Discord has become incredibly popular in recent years, capturing the attention of gamers, communities, and professionals alike. It's no surprise, given its user-friendly interface and impressive features. These features can be simple too, just like the one that lets you view Discord messages in a bigger font.

Discord isn't just for gamers; it has become a lively meeting point for diverse communities. People can chat, share media, and plan events with ease. That is why basic and advanced features are needed to keep everyone happy.

Bigger texts can be beneficial for people from every age. You can chat with communities or individuals and that means you will lots and lots of texts n the app as it doesn't only let you voice chat with others and also send and receive messages. If you are looking for a guide about how to do big text on Discord, check out the steps below:

  1. Open Discord.
  2. Go to Settings.
  3. Click "Appearance" on the left side of your screen, it is placed under "App Settings."
  4. Scroll down until you see "Chat Font Scaling."
  5. Drag the slider to right until you are satisfied.
  6. Click "ESC" at the top right of your screen.
how to do big text on discord
Chat Font Scaling

How do you make a big header in Discord?

You can also make the header bigger in Discord, thanks to a small command.You only need to use an appropriate amount of the hash/pound sign character (#) to construct a header. As the first character(s) in a new line to create a header, use (#) for a large header, (##) for a smaller header, or (###) for an even smaller header.

For example # Ghacks will be the biggest header while ## Ghacks will be a little smaller and ### Ghacks will be the smallest.

What is the biggest Discord banner size?

Discord provides you with a large amount of screen space for these images, enabling you to personalize your server. Server invite splash graphics can be 1920 pixels wide by 1080 pixels tall, and Discord banner background images can be up to 960 pixels wide by 540 pixels tall.

