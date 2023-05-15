Discord's data breach exposes vulnerabilities

Emre Çitak
May 15, 2023
Misc
0

Discord, the widely used instant messaging and social media platform with 150 million monthly active users, recently experienced a significant security breach. The Discord data breach occurred when a third-party support agent's account was compromised, leading to the exposure of sensitive user information.

Details of the Discord data breach

The security breach primarily affected the support ticket queue of the compromised support agent. As a result, unauthorized access was gained to user email addresses, messages exchanged with Discord support, and any attachments submitted as part of the support tickets.

Discord data breach
The Discord data breach might have affected millions of users

Discord acted swiftly upon discovering the breach and promptly disabled the compromised support account. In addition, comprehensive malware checks were conducted on the affected system to ensure the eradication of any potential threats.

Discord took immediate measures to notify affected users about the breach. In letters sent to users, the company acknowledged the possibility of their email addresses, customer service messages, and attached files being exposed to unauthorized third parties.

Assuring users of their commitment to addressing the issue, Discord expressed their proactive approach by deactivating the compromised account and implementing enhanced security measures in collaboration with their customer service partner. These measures aim to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and reinforce the protection of user data.

Company's statement on Discord data breach

While Discord believes the risk to users is minimal, it is crucial for those affected by the data breach to remain vigilant. Users should keep a watchful eye for any suspicious activities, such as fraudulent attempts or phishing attacks.

Discord data breach
The company says the impact of Discord data breach is minimal

Discord advises affected users to be cautious and promptly report any concerning messages or suspicious behavior. By staying proactive and alert, users can play an active role in maintaining their account security and minimizing potential risks.

Despite attempts to reach out for comment from multiple sources, Discord's spokespersons remained unavailable for statements regarding the breach. Nonetheless, the company's website reflects its strong user base, boasting 150 million monthly active users and 19 million active servers weekly.

