How to watch Master 1000 Rome from anywhere in the world
The Master 1000 Rome tournament has gone underway, and tennis lovers have gathered in front of their screens to live the action, this time in Italy. If you want to watch the remaining of the event, keep reading because we will show you how to watch Master 1000 Rome from anywhere in the world, including TV and live stream information!
It is the second Grand Slam of this season and also the last ATP & WTA 1000 stop before the French Open. In the freshly extended edition of the Italian Open, clay maestros Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will defend their championships in Foro Italico. For the first time, 96 players will compete in the men's and women's draws, up from the normal 56, giving us 13 days of top-tier tennis in Rome. Let's take a look at more information and see how to watch Master 1000 Rome from anywhere in the world!
Protect your computer with NordVPN.
Detect malware during downloads and block trackers and intrusive ads. Stay safe online with the leading VPN service.
Try NordVPN today
Master 1000 Rome: Tournament information
The 2023 Italian Open is a professional tennis event held in the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, on outdoor clay courts. The 80th edition of the Italian Open is categorized as an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event on the 2023 ATP Tour and a WTA 1000 tournament on the 2023 WTA Tour. The prize money is €7,705,780 for men and for €3,572,618 for women competitors.
The winners will get 100 points in four different categories, men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, and women's doubles. Below you can see the prize distribution among the winners:
- Men's singles: €1,105,265
- Women's singles: €521,754
- Men's doubles: €382,420
- Women's doubles: €182,170
When is Master 1000 Rome: Italian Open?
Just like any other sports competition, you can either watch Master 1000 Rome on your TV or portable devices, thanks to live streams. One of the most important points is to be ready when the tournament kicks off. The competition will start on May 16, 11:00 a.m. local time. Here is the starting time for different parts of the world:
- New York: 5:00 a.m.
- Los Angeles: 2:00 a.m.
- Mexico City: 3:00 a.m.
- London: 10:00 a.m.
- Madrid: 11:00 a.m.
- New Delhi: 2:30 p.m.
- Tokyo: 6:00 p.m.
- Sydney: 7:00 p.m.
"Ladies and gentlemen, players are ready!" ?
Week ?? in Rome ??@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI23 pic.twitter.com/cdMMgeSdez
— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 15, 2023
TV Coverage
The action will be aired live on Tennis Channel, and both WTP and ATP think that if you are residing in the United States, Tennis Channel is your best option to track the tournament from the beginning until the end. Apart from that, here is the official broadcaster list that WTP announced a while ago:
- Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia: IKO SportKlub
- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan: Setanta Sports
- Australia: beIN
- Austria Tennis: Channel
- Belarus: Setanta
- Belgium: Telenet
- Canada: TVA Sports, DAZN, TSN
- Caribbean: SportsMax
- Central & South America: ESPN
- Chinese Taipei: Sportcast
- Czech Republic: O2 TV
- Denmark: TV2
- Estonia: Setanta / Telia
- Finland: C More, MTV 3
- France & French Overseas Territories: beIN
- Germany: Tennis Channel
- Greece & Cyprus: Nova Sports
- Hong Kong: Now TV
- Hungary: Network4
- Indonesia: Emtek
- Israel: Charlton
- Italy, San Marino & Vatican City: Super Tennis
- Japan: DAZN
- Kosovo: Kujtesa
- Latvia: Setanta
- Lithuania: Setanta
- Malaysia & Brunei: Astro
- Monaco: beIN
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport / Tennis Channel
- New Zealand: Spark
- Philippines: TAP DMV
- Poland: Canal +
- Portugal: Eleven Sports
- Puerto Rico: Tennis Channel
- Romania: DIGI Sport
- Singapore: StarHub
- Slovakia: RTVS
- Spain: DAZN, TVE, TV3
- Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
- Sweden: C More, TV4
- Switzerland: Tennis Channel / SRG
- Thailand: Truevision
- Turkey: beIN
- Ukraine: Setanta
Live Stream
However, this doesn't mean that you can only watch it on TV, as the competition will also be aired on different platforms. If you are in the United States or any other country that supports fubo or SlingTV, you can also check those options out to watch Master 1000 Rome live stream. WTP also announced that Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the tournament live on some companies, including the UK and Ireland.
How to watch Master 1000 Rome from anywhere in the world
If you attempt to connect to these services from outside of specified countries, you may have difficulties. This is not going to prevent you from watching the Master 1000 Rome live stream, as VPNs will assist you in overcoming any difficulties! You may watch the game live utilizing VPNs regardless of your location.
VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark may be used to overcome geographical limitations and watch the game from any location in the world. NordVPN is currently providing a 63% discount and three extra months if you sign up for a year-long subscription for only $88.83! Other VPNs, such as ExpressVPN or Surfshark, may also be used to view the Master 1000 Rome live stream from anywhere in the world.
Ready to dive into our second week? ?
Here's (another) Monday's order of play ?#IBI23 | @atptour pic.twitter.com/WvDCrFc4IQ
— Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 14, 2023
Master 1000 Rome Schedule: Key dates and times
The Master 1000 Rome, or Italian Open, will be watched by many tennis enthusiasts all around the world. Check out the tournament schedule below and convert the times to your own time zone. All the times listed below are in local Rome time, which is Central European Summer Time, GMT +2. Here is the Master 1000 Rome schedule:
Tuesday, May 16
- 11:00 - ATP fourth round; WTA quarter-finals
- 19:00 - ATP fourth round; WTA quarter-finals
Wednesday, May 17
- 13:00 - ATP & WTA quarter-finals
- 19:00 - ATP & WTA quarter-finals
Thursday, May 18
- 13:00 - ATP quarter-finals
- 19:00 - ATP quarter-finals
Friday, May 19
- 13:00 - WTA semi-final
- 19:00 - WTA semi-final
Saturday, May 20
- 13:00 - ATP semi-finals
- 19:00 - WTA singles final; WTA doubles final
Sunday, May 21
- 13:00 - ATP doubles final; ATP singles final
Comments
ghacks used to be a great blog but now it’s time to say goodbye. Sad what happened to this website.