The Master 1000 Rome tournament has gone underway, and tennis lovers have gathered in front of their screens to live the action, this time in Italy. If you want to watch the remaining of the event, keep reading because we will show you how to watch Master 1000 Rome from anywhere in the world, including TV and live stream information!

It is the second Grand Slam of this season and also the last ATP & WTA 1000 stop before the French Open. In the freshly extended edition of the Italian Open, clay maestros Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will defend their championships in Foro Italico. For the first time, 96 players will compete in the men's and women's draws, up from the normal 56, giving us 13 days of top-tier tennis in Rome. Let's take a look at more information and see how to watch Master 1000 Rome from anywhere in the world!

Master 1000 Rome: Tournament information

The 2023 Italian Open is a professional tennis event held in the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, on outdoor clay courts. The 80th edition of the Italian Open is categorized as an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event on the 2023 ATP Tour and a WTA 1000 tournament on the 2023 WTA Tour. The prize money is €7,705,780 for men and for €3,572,618 for women competitors.

The winners will get 100 points in four different categories, men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, and women's doubles. Below you can see the prize distribution among the winners:

Men's singles: €1,105,265

€1,105,265 Women's singles: €521,754

€521,754 Men's doubles: €382,420

€382,420 Women's doubles: €182,170

When is Master 1000 Rome: Italian Open?

Just like any other sports competition, you can either watch Master 1000 Rome on your TV or portable devices, thanks to live streams. One of the most important points is to be ready when the tournament kicks off. The competition will start on May 16, 11:00 a.m. local time. Here is the starting time for different parts of the world:

New York: 5:00 a.m.

5:00 a.m. Los Angeles: 2:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m. Mexico City: 3:00 a.m.

3:00 a.m. London: 10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Madrid: 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. New Delhi: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Tokyo: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Sydney: 7:00 p.m.

TV Coverage

The action will be aired live on Tennis Channel, and both WTP and ATP think that if you are residing in the United States, Tennis Channel is your best option to track the tournament from the beginning until the end. Apart from that, here is the official broadcaster list that WTP announced a while ago:

Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia: IKO SportKlub

IKO SportKlub Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan: Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports Australia: beIN

beIN Austria Tennis: Channel

Channel Belarus: Setanta

Setanta Belgium: Telenet

Telenet Canada: TVA Sports, DAZN, TSN

TVA Sports, DAZN, TSN Caribbean: SportsMax

SportsMax Central & South America: ESPN

ESPN Chinese Taipei: Sportcast

Sportcast Czech Republic: O2 TV

O2 TV Denmark: TV2

TV2 Estonia: Setanta / Telia

Setanta / Telia Finland: C More, MTV 3

C More, MTV 3 France & French Overseas Territories: beIN

beIN Germany: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Greece & Cyprus: Nova Sports

Nova Sports Hong Kong: Now TV

Now TV Hungary: Network4

Network4 Indonesia: Emtek

Emtek Israel: Charlton

Charlton Italy, San Marino & Vatican City: Super Tennis

Super Tennis Japan: DAZN

DAZN Kosovo: Kujtesa

Kujtesa Latvia: Setanta

Setanta Lithuania: Setanta

Setanta Malaysia & Brunei: Astro

Astro Monaco: beIN

beIN Netherlands: Ziggo Sport / Tennis Channel

Ziggo Sport / Tennis Channel New Zealand: Spark

Spark Philippines: TAP DMV

TAP DMV Poland: Canal +

Canal + Portugal: Eleven Sports

Eleven Sports Puerto Rico: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Romania: DIGI Sport

DIGI Sport Singapore: StarHub

StarHub Slovakia: RTVS

RTVS Spain: DAZN, TVE, TV3

DAZN, TVE, TV3 Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Sweden: C More, TV4

C More, TV4 Switzerland: Tennis Channel / SRG

Tennis Channel / SRG Thailand: Truevision

Truevision Turkey: beIN

beIN Ukraine: Setanta

Live Stream

However, this doesn't mean that you can only watch it on TV, as the competition will also be aired on different platforms. If you are in the United States or any other country that supports fubo or SlingTV, you can also check those options out to watch Master 1000 Rome live stream. WTP also announced that Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the tournament live on some companies, including the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Master 1000 Rome from anywhere in the world

If you attempt to connect to these services from outside of specified countries, you may have difficulties. This is not going to prevent you from watching the Master 1000 Rome live stream, as VPNs will assist you in overcoming any difficulties! You may watch the game live utilizing VPNs regardless of your location.

VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark may be used to overcome geographical limitations and watch the game from any location in the world. NordVPN is currently providing a 63% discount and three extra months if you sign up for a year-long subscription for only $88.83! Other VPNs, such as ExpressVPN or Surfshark, may also be used to view the Master 1000 Rome live stream from anywhere in the world.

Ready to dive into our second week? ? Here's (another) Monday's order of play ?#IBI23 | @atptour pic.twitter.com/WvDCrFc4IQ — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 14, 2023

Master 1000 Rome Schedule: Key dates and times

The Master 1000 Rome, or Italian Open, will be watched by many tennis enthusiasts all around the world. Check out the tournament schedule below and convert the times to your own time zone. All the times listed below are in local Rome time, which is Central European Summer Time, GMT +2. Here is the Master 1000 Rome schedule:

Tuesday, May 16

11:00 - ATP fourth round; WTA quarter-finals

19:00 - ATP fourth round; WTA quarter-finals

Wednesday, May 17

13:00 - ATP & WTA quarter-finals

19:00 - ATP & WTA quarter-finals

Thursday, May 18

13:00 - ATP quarter-finals

19:00 - ATP quarter-finals

Friday, May 19

13:00 - WTA semi-final

19:00 - WTA semi-final

Saturday, May 20

13:00 - ATP semi-finals

19:00 - WTA singles final; WTA doubles final

Sunday, May 21

13:00 - ATP doubles final; ATP singles final

