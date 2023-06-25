Netflix drops cheapest ad-free plan in Canada

Netflix users around the world may choose between one of several subscription plans. Up until now, Netflix offered three ad-free and a single ad-powered plan in most regions of the world.

It appears that Netflix is now testing a reduction of plans in Canada. The company removed the Basic plan in Canada, which is the cheapest available ad-free plan in all countries.

Canadian users who sign-up for Netflix or want to switch to a different plan can't select Basic anymore. Basic does remain available for users subscribed to the plan currently, but when they cancel their subscription or switch plans, Basic becomes unavailable to them as well.

Netflix confirmed the change on its website, but has not made an official announcement. On its website, Netflix writes: " The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account."

Canadians have access to three plans only on Netflix right now. The two ad-free plans Standard and Premium, and the ad-powered plan Standard with ads.

Standard with ads is available for 5.99 CAD per month. It supports watching Netflix on 2 devices at a time and full HD streams. Standard, the now-cheapest ad-free plan is available for 16.49 CAD per month. It adds downloads to the list of features, an option to pay for one extra member who may watch Netflix elsewhere and an ad-free experience. Some shows and movies are also available only to non-ads accounts.

Netflix's Basic plan was available for 9.99 CAD in Canada. It offered one HD stream at a time and downloads to a single supported device.

Basic remains an option in other Netflix regions, including the United States, Sweden, Australia or Argentina.

Netflix revealed some time ago that its ad-powered plan performed better than the Basic plan. The then-called Basic with ads plan was renamed to Standard with ads and its features were improved by the company as a consequence.

More than 5 million users had signed-up for the ad-supported plan as of May 2023 already. Initial reports of Netflix's password sharing crackdown have also been positive in the United States, as Netflix recorded new alltime high daily subscriptions.

The decision to remove the Basic plan puts Canadian users between a rock and a hard place: either pay 4 CAD per month less but endure advertisement while watching Netflix, or pay 7 CAD more per month for an ad-free viewing experience.

Netflix will monitor subscriptions in Canada carefully. There is a chance that the company will reintroduce the Basic plan if the sign-up performance is getting worse, and also a chance that the Basic plan is going to be removed in other regions.

Going forward, Netflix viewers may have the choice between one of three plans only; this means that they will either have to pay more for Netflix access or watch advertisement.

Now You: are you subscribed to streaming services?

