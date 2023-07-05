TikTok will have its own AI music generator

Kerem Gülen
Jul 5, 2023
Music and Video
There's a new game changer stepping up to the plate: Ripple, the latest ingenious app launched by ByteDance, the parent company of the social media sensation, TikTok. The unveiling of Ripple marks ByteDance's foray into the realm of music creation with an impressive focus on AI assistance.

Currently in its embryonic stage, Ripple is being tested through an invite-only closed beta program. The application is positioned to emulate the functionality of digital audio workstations, but it sets itself apart by offering a simpler, more streamlined approach. Ripple's allure lies in its focus on accessibility, stripping away the technical intricacies of traditional DAWs.

The user interface of Ripple is disarmingly straightforward. Imagine humming a melody into your phone's mic and having that hum transformed into a polished track complete with AI-generated instrumentals, including drums, guitar, and bass. The track duration directly corresponds to the length of the user's hum - hum a symphony, get a symphony; hum a snippet, get a snippet.

However, Ripple does maintain certain limits. While it's a virtuoso at generating instrumental music, it leaves the realm of vocals untouched. This, in essence, turns Ripple into a convenient tool for aspiring artists who may not have instrumental skills, but harbor a burning desire to create original music.

Image source: Unsplash

Moving beyond simple track generation, Ripple offers a "virtual recording studio" where users can further refine their musical creations. They can cut and move audio files, effectively sculpting their ideal song from the raw materials provided by the AI.

Could this move give TikTok a monopoly in the market?

The proprietary nature of the music used to train Ripple is a strategic move by ByteDance. The company has either created the training data themselves or obtained the necessary licenses, thereby ensuring that they navigate clear of any potential copyright complications.

Ripple is not just a standalone endeavor. It's intrinsically tied to TikTok, enabling users to import their Ripple-created tracks for use as background music on the video-sharing platform.

Ripple is shaping up to be yet another feather in ByteDance's cap. It embodies the merging of music, technology, and creativity, offering users an unprecedented platform for musical exploration and creation. The seamless interconnection with TikTok could also herald a new era of user-generated music in the world of social media. With Ripple, ByteDance is humming a tune of innovation, and it seems the world is ready to join the chorus.

