Enhanced YouTube Experience: Lyrics and Album Art Arrive on Android TV

YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users
Feb 19, 2025
YouTube has introduced a new feature for Android TV users, enhancing the music video experience by displaying synchronized lyrics and album art. This update allows viewers to sing along to their favorite tracks with on-screen lyrics, while enjoying the corresponding album artwork, creating a more immersive and engaging viewing experience.

This development follows YouTube Music's earlier tests of live lyrics on casting interfaces. In late 2022, users reported a new design when casting YouTube Music to compatible displays, featuring scrolling lyrics alongside album art and track details. The background displayed a blurred version of the album art, providing a visually appealing interface.

To access this feature, users need to update their YouTube app on Android TV to the latest version. Once updated, playing a music video will automatically display the lyrics and album art on the screen. This enhancement aligns YouTube with other music streaming services that offer real-time lyrics, such as Apple Music and Spotify, enriching the user experience on the platform.

For those who prefer a visual guide, a tutorial is available demonstrating how to switch between music video playback and lyrics or artwork display on YouTube for Smart TVs.

This update signifies YouTube's commitment to improving its platform by integrating features that cater to music enthusiasts, making it easier for users to engage with their favorite content on Android TV.

