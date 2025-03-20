Plex Increases Subscription Prices for First Time in a Decade

For the first time in over a decade, Plex has announced significant price increases for its Plex Pass subscription service, alongside notable changes to its remote streaming policies. These adjustments, effective April 29, 2025, reflect Plex's efforts to adapt to evolving operational costs and user demands.

The new pricing structure for Plex Pass is as follows:

Monthly Subscription: Increasing from $4.99 to $6.99.

Increasing from $4.99 to $6.99. Annual Subscription: Rising from $39.99 to $69.99.

Rising from $39.99 to $69.99. Lifetime Subscription: Jumping from $119.99 to $249.99.

Existing lifetime subscribers will not be affected by these changes. However, current monthly and annual subscribers will see the new rates reflected in their billing cycles starting April 29. Plex cites the need for additional resources to continue enhancing the personal media experience as the primary reason for this price adjustment.

Alongside the price increase, Plex is implementing changes to its remote streaming capabilities:

Plex Pass Requirement: Users will now need an active Plex Pass subscription to stream content from their media server remotely. This marks a shift from the previous model, where remote streaming was available for free.

Users will now need an active Plex Pass subscription to stream content from their media server remotely. This marks a shift from the previous model, where remote streaming was available for free. Remote Watch Pass: For those without a full Plex Pass, Plex is introducing a Remote Watch Pass at $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year, allowing remote access to personal media libraries.

In a move to balance the new restrictions on remote streaming, Plex is making local network streaming more accessible:

Free Mobile App Streaming: Users can now stream content on a local network using Plex's mobile app without requiring a Plex Pass or paying a one-time activation fee. This update removes the previous one-minute playback limitation on Android and iOS devices.

Plex's last significant price adjustment occurred in 2014, when monthly subscriptions increased from $3.99 to $4.99, annual subscriptions from $29.99 to $39.99, and lifetime subscriptions from $74.99 to $149.99. The current hike represents a substantial change, particularly for the lifetime subscription, which has more than doubled.

The community's response to these changes has been mixed. While some users understand the necessity for price adjustments to maintain and improve services, others express concerns over the increased costs and the shift of remote streaming behind a paywall. Discussions in online forums reveal a range of opinions, with some users considering alternative media server options like Jellyfin, which offers free remote streaming capabilities.

However, it's important to note that Plex continues to offer features and a user-friendly interface that many find valuable, justifying the cost for numerous subscribers. While these changes may pose challenges for some users, it is difficult to sustain and enhance such a platform in a competitive market.

