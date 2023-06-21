Hacker unveils the "Tesla Elon mode"

Tesla cars with Full Self-Driving capabilities appear to be able to operate without any driver supervision thanks to the "Tesla Elon Mode" driving option, which was found by a Tesla software hacker.

Tesla software hacker, whose Twitter handle is @greentheonly, discovered the unknown feature named "Tesla Elon Mode." The mystery hacker spent years delving deeply into the coding of the automobile, learning things like how Tesla could stop you from using your power seats or the center camera in the Model 3 before it was properly turned on.

After finding and activating Elon Mode, Greentheonly went outside to test the device. They uploaded some shaky videos of their adventure. They claim it is accurate, despite not sharing the "Tesla Elon Mode" setting on the screen.

“This also explains the barrage of people that claim the car works very good and they are happy – perhaps they like to drive slow, content with random lane changes and such,” the hacker tweeted.

What is the Tesla Elon mode?

When using Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, the hacker found that the car didn't require any of their attention at all. Anyone who paid up to $15,000 for the option can now use the vision-based FSD advanced driver assistance system from Tesla, which is now in beta testing. According to a report on the software that was internally released last month, FSD had received hundreds of consumer complaints, including rapid acceleration and braking.

Green observed that the annoyances of the FSD, such as inconsistent lane changes and slowed driving speed, become less noticeable if he isn't constantly watching the car. He even thought about reading a book or browsing the internet, suggesting that the little, inanimate driving choices made along the way are essentially ignored.

Despite Musk's declaration that nag-free driving would soon be available, "Elon Mode" is still not known to be available for regular EV customers.

