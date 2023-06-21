Chrome for iOS to add support for Maps, Calendar and Google Lens

Chrome for iOS to add support for Maps, Calendar and Google Lens
Ashwin
Jun 21, 2023
Apple
|
0

Google Chrome for iOS is getting some new features. The Search giant has outlined how the mobile browser will improve support Maps, Calendar and Google Lens.

Google Chrome for iOS adds support for Maps, Calendar and Lens

Access Maps directly in Chrome

Normally, when you come across an address on a web page and tap on it, it will switch to the Google Maps app on your iPhone. Either that, or you may have to copy the address and run a search. This process is changing.

Access Maps directly in Chrome for iOS

Google says that you can tap and hold on an address on a page, and Chrome will display an option that reads "View in Google Maps with Chrome". Selecting it will allow you to view the map directly in the browser, without switching between apps. That is quite convenient, and should work even if you don't have the Maps app installed on your device. Of course, this feature will require you to grant Chrome to view your location.

Chrome can create events in Google Calendar

Chrome for iOS is also adding support for creating Google Calendar events. When you come across a date for an event like a live stream or an appointment, you can press and hold the date, and the browser will offer an option that says "Add to Google Calendar".

Chrome can create events in Google Calendar

When you tap on it, Chrome will create a new Calendar event with the details already filled, so you don't have to type the information manually.

Use your iPhone camera with Google Lens in Chrome

You may know that Chrome for iOS already supports Google Lens that you may use to translate text in real-time, identify things like plants, clothing, etc., simply by long pressing on an image. Google says that the feature is being improved to add support for the camera. You will soon be able to use take a photo on your iPhone and use it with Google Lens. The feature will also let you use existing images from your Camera roll.

Use your iPhone camera for Google Lens in Chrome for iOS

The Mountain View company says that it will add support for Google Lens in Chrome in the coming months, and that a new Lens icon will appear in the address bar of the browser, when the feature is rolled out.

Better Translations

Google's announcement states that it has improved its AI models to detect the language of web pages more accurately and to suggest translations. Chrome on iOS will remember your preferred language and automatically translate pages when you visit websites that are in a different language.

Improved Google Translate in Chrome for iOS

You can also use manual text selection to highlight a specific part of a page, Chrome will detect the language of the text and offer the translated version in a pop-up. In addition to this, it also has a speaker icon, tapping on which will read the text aloud.

Images courtesy: Google

Download Google Chrome for iOS from the App Store.

Those are some interesting improvements, and could come in handy. It does make me wonder what browser makers can really achieve if and when Apple allows them to use their custom engines instead of WebKit. We already know that Google is cooking its own version of Chrome with the Blink engine.

Summary
Chrome for iOS to add support for Maps, Calendar and Google Lens
Article Name
Chrome for iOS to add support for Maps, Calendar and Google Lens
Description
Chrome for iOS will soon add support for viewing addresses in Maps, create events in the Calendar and use your iPhone camera with Google Lens.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

iPhone 15 may feature an improved Ultra Wideband chip to support Vision Pro

iPhone 15 may feature an improved Ultra Wideband chip to support Vision Pro
Mail app plug-in support

macOS Sonoma abandons legacy Mail app plug-in support
Craig Federighi hints that iOS 17 will support sideloading in the EU

iPhones with a long-awaited feature? Craig Federighi hints that, but only for certain regions
Here's the new lock screen experience in macOS 14 Sonoma

Here's the new lock screen experience in macOS 14 Sonoma

Comparison: Apple Vision Pro vs HoloLens 2
iOS 17 Contact Widget

How to enable the new iOS 17 Contact Widget

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved