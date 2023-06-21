Chrome for iOS to add support for Maps, Calendar and Google Lens

Google Chrome for iOS is getting some new features. The Search giant has outlined how the mobile browser will improve support Maps, Calendar and Google Lens.

Google Chrome for iOS adds support for Maps, Calendar and Lens

Access Maps directly in Chrome



Normally, when you come across an address on a web page and tap on it, it will switch to the Google Maps app on your iPhone. Either that, or you may have to copy the address and run a search. This process is changing.

Google says that you can tap and hold on an address on a page, and Chrome will display an option that reads "View in Google Maps with Chrome". Selecting it will allow you to view the map directly in the browser, without switching between apps. That is quite convenient, and should work even if you don't have the Maps app installed on your device. Of course, this feature will require you to grant Chrome to view your location.

Chrome can create events in Google Calendar

Chrome for iOS is also adding support for creating Google Calendar events. When you come across a date for an event like a live stream or an appointment, you can press and hold the date, and the browser will offer an option that says "Add to Google Calendar".

When you tap on it, Chrome will create a new Calendar event with the details already filled, so you don't have to type the information manually.

Use your iPhone camera with Google Lens in Chrome

You may know that Chrome for iOS already supports Google Lens that you may use to translate text in real-time, identify things like plants, clothing, etc., simply by long pressing on an image. Google says that the feature is being improved to add support for the camera. You will soon be able to use take a photo on your iPhone and use it with Google Lens. The feature will also let you use existing images from your Camera roll.

The Mountain View company says that it will add support for Google Lens in Chrome in the coming months, and that a new Lens icon will appear in the address bar of the browser, when the feature is rolled out.

Better Translations

Google's announcement states that it has improved its AI models to detect the language of web pages more accurately and to suggest translations. Chrome on iOS will remember your preferred language and automatically translate pages when you visit websites that are in a different language.

You can also use manual text selection to highlight a specific part of a page, Chrome will detect the language of the text and offer the translated version in a pop-up. In addition to this, it also has a speaker icon, tapping on which will read the text aloud.

Images courtesy: Google

Download Google Chrome for iOS from the App Store.

Those are some interesting improvements, and could come in handy. It does make me wonder what browser makers can really achieve if and when Apple allows them to use their custom engines instead of WebKit. We already know that Google is cooking its own version of Chrome with the Blink engine.

