Google has recently introduced an incredible new web feature that is captivating users worldwide: the Katamari minigame. This delightful addition to the popular search engine has created a buzz of excitement and nostalgia among players.

By simply searching for "Katamari," users are treated to a charming widget that allows them to roll and gather various elements from the web, forming an enchanting ball of digital content.

In this article, we explore Google's Katamari minigame, its gameplay mechanics, the reasons behind its creation, and how to embark on this adventure.

How to play Katamari on Google

To experience the enchantment of Google's Katamari minigame, follow these simple steps:

Search for "Katamari" on Google or simply click the link here Look for the Katamari ball icon on the right-hand side of the screen Click on the icon to launch the game Use your keyboard arrows or swipe on your smartphone screen to roll the Katamari ball

And enjoy! That is all.

Play it on a computer, it is much better

While the Katamari minigame can be played on both computers and smartphones, it's worth noting that the computer version offers a more seamless experience. Rolling the Katamari ball using a keyboard is much easier than scrolling and gathering items with just one finger on a smartphone.

Additionally, the response time of the Katamari ball may feel slower on a smartphone, affecting the precision required for optimal gameplay.

Thanks, Lucas Bullen

Lucas Bullen, the lead software engineer behind the Katamari minigame project, shared the inspiration behind its creation. Bullen mentioned the beloved mechanic of items sticking to the rolling Katamari, which has been a fan-favorite throughout the series.

By integrating this unique gameplay feature into the Google Search page, fans can enjoy the magic of Katamari beyond traditional gaming platforms. Furthermore, Bullen revealed that Google has hidden surprises, known as easter egg widgets, inspired by popular games like Star Fox and The Last of Us. These hidden gems can be stumbled upon while using Google Search, adding an extra layer of excitement for avid gamers.

How about the real Katamari?

If the Google minigame leaves you craving more rolling adventures, you can immerse yourself in the authentic Katamari experience with "We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie". This eagerly anticipated second installment of the Katamari series has been re-released on the Nintendo Switch, offering players the opportunity to indulge in a universe brimming with creativity and delightful chaos.

Get ready to be captivated by Google's Katamari minigame as it takes you on a joyous journey through the digital realm. Make up with your inner Prince of All Cosmos and enjoy the magic of rolling, gathering, and creating a stunning ball of digital wonders. The stars await your arrival, so embark on this enchanting adventure today!

