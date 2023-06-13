Twitter 2.0 explained by the new CEO

Twitter 2.0
Onur Demirkol
Jun 13, 2023
Twitter
|
2

The new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, sent out the first email to employees to share her vision for Twitter 2.0 and what is ahead of the company going into new adventures.

Yaccarino stated in an email to Twitter staff on Monday that it is her goal to become Twitter "the world's most accurate real-time information source." Her objectives were similar to those of Musk, who stated that Twitter needed to become the "global town square" in order to "drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

After the email, she also shared a Twitter thread to explain her vision and the "Twitter 2.0," as the website has a brand new CEO and decisions will probably be different compared to the past. You can read the full thread below:

What is Twitter 2.0?

Yaccarino wants to make the website a liable source of information, and she also aims to make the website the leading communication hub with Twitter 2.0. Yaccarino wants to "reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. "

"Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. That's not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality," she said in the thread.

Elon Musk was criticized multiple times by Twitter users. It has also not worked out for him to monetize verification by taking away the blue check marks from legacy accounts unless customers pay him a monthly charge. Celebrities learned Twitter preserved their check marks even if they didn't want to pay Musk the money, and it was roundly criticized.

Twitter 2.0
Yaccarino

Yaccarino is now left with quite a mess to clear up. She oversaw NBCUniversal's $13 billion worldwide ad division as a veteran of the advertising sector. She has knowledge of selling digital video advertisements and was responsible for the company's push into streaming.

Linda Yaccarino's Twitter adventure began with a sincere message in which she thanked Elon Musk and emphasized her love for his ambitious projects. Yaccarino acknowledged his dedication to building a better future and expressed her delight in contributing to Twitter's development and change, highlighting the necessity of teamwork to accomplish these objectives. Over 380,000 excited followers responded to her tweets, anxious to see how she will change the social media behemoth.

Advertisement

Related content

Twitter notes on media

Twitter "Notes on Media" to fight bad actors
Twitter API Pro

Twitter API Pro is on the agenda with its price rather than its features
instagram twitter

Instagram to challenge Twitter this summer
twitter new CEO

Next chapter for Twitter: Elon Musk finds new CEO

Twitter: Pay us to encrypt your direct messages

Elon Musk can't read your Twitter direct messages anymore starting tomorrow

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on June 13, 2023 at 1:32 pm
    Reply

    Hate always find a way to be spreaded.

    1. cdr said on June 13, 2023 at 2:52 pm
      Reply

      ‘Spreaded”?

      You should have paid better attention in English class.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved