Twitter 2.0 explained by the new CEO

The new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, sent out the first email to employees to share her vision for Twitter 2.0 and what is ahead of the company going into new adventures.

Yaccarino stated in an email to Twitter staff on Monday that it is her goal to become Twitter "the world's most accurate real-time information source." Her objectives were similar to those of Musk, who stated that Twitter needed to become the "global town square" in order to "drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

After the email, she also shared a Twitter thread to explain her vision and the "Twitter 2.0," as the website has a brand new CEO and decisions will probably be different compared to the past. You can read the full thread below:

Hello Twitter.

People keep asking me: Why Twitter?

So, I’ll tell you. ? — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

What is Twitter 2.0?

Yaccarino wants to make the website a liable source of information, and she also aims to make the website the leading communication hub with Twitter 2.0. Yaccarino wants to "reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. "

"Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. That's not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality," she said in the thread.

Elon Musk was criticized multiple times by Twitter users. It has also not worked out for him to monetize verification by taking away the blue check marks from legacy accounts unless customers pay him a monthly charge. Celebrities learned Twitter preserved their check marks even if they didn't want to pay Musk the money, and it was roundly criticized.

Yaccarino is now left with quite a mess to clear up. She oversaw NBCUniversal's $13 billion worldwide ad division as a veteran of the advertising sector. She has knowledge of selling digital video advertisements and was responsible for the company's push into streaming.

Linda Yaccarino's Twitter adventure began with a sincere message in which she thanked Elon Musk and emphasized her love for his ambitious projects. Yaccarino acknowledged his dedication to building a better future and expressed her delight in contributing to Twitter's development and change, highlighting the necessity of teamwork to accomplish these objectives. Over 380,000 excited followers responded to her tweets, anxious to see how she will change the social media behemoth.

