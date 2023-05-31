Twitter "Notes on Media" to fight bad actors

Twitter has launched its newest feature named "Notes on Media" to fight against misleading information.

AI-generated images are all over the internet and they might be pretty dangerous under certain circumstances. Twitter is one of the biggest platforms where bad actors can easily spread misinformation. To prevent that from happening, Twitter is bringing new security measures. The company has launched its new "Notes on Media" tool to fight misleading information, mostly AI-generated photos.

When a recent or future matching image has attached notes, the Notes on Media feature will immediately display the comments. This indicates that people who come across images that are similar to the one that has been marked as possibly deceptive will see the appropriate note. Although Twitter is constantly striving to enhance this functionality to allow videos and tweets with multiple photos or videos, it now only supports tweets with a single image.

"Community Notes are frequently added to Tweets that feature images or videos. In many cases, these notes can provide valuable context, not just for a single Tweet, but for any Tweet containing the same media. Contributors with a Writing Impact score of 10 or above have the option to write notes about the media found within Tweets, as opposed to focusing on the specific Tweet. Contributors should select this option when they believe the context added would be helpful independently of the Tweet the note is attached to," the company said in its announcement.

Twitter continues the purge

Twitter is working to make the platform more reliable and secure for all users. Twitter, a social messaging platform plans to delete inactive accounts soon to make room for new handles. "We're removing accounts that have had no activity at all for a number of years, so you will probably notice follower count dropping," Elon Musk said in a tweet confirming the plan.

When creating their account, users who sign up for a Twitter account choose a handle. Other Twitter users can no longer use this handle. On Twitter, the display name can still be changed and is not required to be unique, but it is not permissible to give an account a handle that has already been taken.

