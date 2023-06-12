How to join a private subreddit: Guide

How to join a private subreddit
Onur Demirkol
Jun 12, 2023
Tutorials
Users can either join public subreddits to share ideas and discuss the topic or choose to join private subreddits that hardly accept outsiders. In this guide, we will show you how to join a private subreddit easily; keep reading!

Reddit, which bills itself as the "front page of the internet," is among the 20 most popular websites and has an estimated 430 million active users each month. Because of the recent Reddit API protest, most of the subreddits have gone dark.

Reddit made the decision to substantially raise the costs for its API, which led to the closure of some of the most popular third-party applications, including "Apollo" and "rif is fun for Reddit." Thousands of Reddit groups, commonly referred to as subreddits, will go black from June 12 to June 14 in opposition to upcoming API changes that will basically kill off many third-party applications.

If you are still looking for a guide that will explain how to join a private subreddit, read below!

How to join a private subreddit
How to join a private subreddit easily

Reddit is a well-known online community where users may post and debate a wide range of subjects in distinct communities known as subreddits. While some subreddits are secret, which only authorized members can access, others are public, allowing anybody to join and browse them.

  1. Open your web browser.
  2. Go to Reddit.com
  3. Sign in using your credentials. (If you don't have an account, click Sign up and create your first account)
  4. After logging into your account, click the white envelope that will appear near your username at the top right corner.
  5. This will take you to your inbox, and once you are in there, click "Send Private Message."
  6. You must now submit a message to the private subreddit's moderators. To do that, enter "/r/name of the private subreddit" in the "to" or "receiver" box. To learn the name of the private subreddit, go to its page and check the URL. The name will be visible at the end of the URL.
  7. Fill in the Subject field.
  8. Type your message, explain your reasons for joining the private subreddit and hit "Send."
How to join a private subreddit
How to join a private subreddit

Luckily, there is another way that you can try; here are the steps:

  1. Go to Reddit.
  2. Type the private subreddit's name into the search box.
  3. Click the Message Mods button.
  4. Type your message and hit Send.

If you are interested in a certain topic or group that is not available in public subreddits, joining a private subreddit might be a gratifying experience. However, you should also be conscious of and abide by the obligations and standards that come with belonging to a private subreddit.

