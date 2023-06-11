With this article, you can learn how to record on YouTube TV easily.

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service that lets you watch your favorite channels live or on-demand. You can also record shows and movies to watch later.

How to record on YouTube TV

To record on YouTube TV, follow these steps:

Open the YouTube TV app on your device. Find the show or movie you want to record. Click the Plus icon next to the show or movie title. Select Record.

YouTube TV will record all future airings of the show or movie. You can watch your recordings in the Library section of the app.

Here are a few additional things to think about before hitting the record button on YouTube TV:

You can record up to 9 months of content.

You can record multiple shows and movies at the same time.

You can watch your recordings on any device that you have signed into YouTube TV.

Tips for Recording on YouTube TV

Here are some suggestions for optimizing your YouTube TV recording sessions:

Add shows to your library. This will automatically record all future airings of the show.

Use the search bar to find shows. The search bar can help you find shows that you might not be aware of.

Set up parental controls. This will prevent children from watching inappropriate content.

Use the DVR filters. The DVR filters can help you find specific shows or movies.

Delete recordings that you no longer want. This will free up space on your DVR.

By following these tips, you can make the most of recording on YouTube TV.

