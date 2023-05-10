Elon Musk can't read your Twitter direct messages anymore starting tomorrow

Twitter news have not been all that positive since Elon Musk's acquisition of the service. There have been layoffs, subscription changes, API limitations, removal of a security feature, or the rumor that Elon Musk tweets get prime visibility at the service.

Not everything has been negative at Twitter, however. Twitter published its algorithm recently, launched a new emergency feature, and is now tackling one of the main privacy issues of the site as well.

Back in April, Elon Musk revealed that the United States government had full access to "everything on Twitter", including direct messages of its users. From May 11, 2023 onward, direct messages will be encrypted on Twitter. The change protects the content of direct messages from any Twitter user from being read by anyone, except for the participating users.

Elon Musk, Twitter staff or governments won't be able to access the content of direct messages on Twitter anymore after the change lands.

Elon Musk confirmed the plan to launch encrypted direct messages on Twitter by tomorrow on Twitter. He said: "Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. "

The first iteration of encrypted direct messages is just the beginning. Updates will improve the functionality in the future.

Twitter users who use the mobile app of the service get another change that is related to direct messaging on the platform. The application allows users to direct message any Twitter users of a thread, and not just the most recent one. Emoji reactions are also available for these according to Musk's notification on Twitter.

Closing Words

The encryption of direct messages was a sorely missing feature on Twitter. Anyone with access to Twitter's databases could access direct messages of users of the service. The introduction of the feature is a milestone for the service, as it improves the privacy of its users significantly by blocking access to direct messages on the site.

Now You: do you use Twitter?

