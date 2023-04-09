Brave for Android is now blocking annoying "use our app" prompts on websites
When you open certain websites on mobile devices, you may get prompts to install the site's app to display the content in the app. While that may be useful at times, it is often an attempt at increasing user numbers, tracking capabilities and advertising. Apps, unlike browsers, may not include options to limit tracking or advertisement, and most users on mobile do not know about system-wide options to limit tracking or advertisement.
A recent Brave Browser for Android update eliminates the annoying open in app prompts of many popular websites. Brave 1.50 for Android, which is available already, is using a new filter lists to do so. The browser includes content blocking capabilities and supports filter lists, which users may enable or disable manually as well.
Announced back in February 2023, Brave users on Android will no longer get prompts on many popular sites, when they use a mobile browser to access the content. Some sites display these prompts on every page load, others limit it.
Brave for Android suppresses the prompts on many sites automatically. The feature landed in Brave 1.50 for Android, and users may want to make sure that they run this version or a higher one.
To check, if the feature is enabled, do the following:
- Select Menu > Settings in Brave Browser for Android.
- Activate Brave Shields & privacy on the page that opens.
- Scroll down until you find Block 'Switch to App' notices.
You may turn the setting on or off right then and there. The change takes effect immediately. You do find Brave's other recent addition, the blocking of cookie consent notices, there as well.
Tip: load brave://adblock on desktop or mobile to add more filter lists that Brave supports to the content blocker. There, you find Fanboy's Mobile Notifications List, which powers the blocking functionality in Brave. The page lists several dozen other lists, which users may enable.
Closing Words
Open in App prompts can be highly annoying, especially for users who follow a link just to access a single page of content on the target website. Using a browser may improve privacy and reduce the number of displayed ads at the same time. Browsers do give users more control over their data, as they may delete browsing data at any time, regardless of visited sites.
Now You: what is your take on these open in app prompts?
Comments
Imho it’s a very nice idea. All browsers should have the option to do the same automatically. Thanks for the article!
Not all browsers have a built-in content blocker and are focused on that.
This is actually a very good feature, people who use Reddit/Twitter clearly know how annoying this trash can be. Yeah they want money and our data because App is the best way to track and advertise, but they’re also abusing users.
Brave is developing themself more and more in the right direction.
Not only on desktop but also on Android level.
One version especially for a Linux o.s. phone developed Brave browser will be more than welcome.
I recently installed Brave after only using Opera for about 6+ months and I found out that their built-in adblocker is now so good that I don’t need uBlock Origin installed anymore. I always has my doubts that when Google kills Manifest V2, all hell will break loose because there will be no Chromium browser with decent adblocking, but Brave really does this.
Two things I hate about Brave – that it’s orange and the crypto shit it has, if it didn’t have that and was blue/green, it would’ve been perfect.