Brave for Android is now blocking annoying "use our app" prompts on websites

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 9, 2023
Brave
|
5

When you open certain websites on mobile devices, you may get prompts to install the site's app to display the content in the app. While that may be useful at times, it is often an attempt at increasing user numbers, tracking capabilities and advertising. Apps, unlike browsers, may not include options to limit tracking or advertisement, and most users on mobile do not know about system-wide options to limit tracking or advertisement.

A recent Brave Browser for Android update eliminates the annoying open in app prompts of many popular websites. Brave 1.50 for Android, which is available already, is using a new filter lists to do so. The browser includes content blocking capabilities and supports filter lists, which users may enable or disable manually as well.

Announced back in February 2023, Brave users on Android will no longer get prompts on many popular sites, when they use a mobile browser to access the content. Some sites display these prompts on every page load, others limit it.

websites open in app prompts

ADVERTISEMENT

Brave for Android suppresses the prompts on many sites automatically. The feature landed in Brave 1.50 for Android, and users may want to make sure that they run this version or a higher one.

To check, if the feature is enabled, do the following:

  1. Select Menu > Settings in Brave Browser for Android.
  2. Activate Brave Shields & privacy on the page that opens.
  3. Scroll down until you find Block 'Switch to App' notices.

You may turn the setting on or off right then and there. The change takes effect immediately. You do find Brave's other recent addition, the blocking of cookie consent notices, there as well.

Tip: load brave://adblock on desktop or mobile to add more filter lists that Brave supports to the content blocker. There, you find Fanboy's Mobile Notifications List, which powers the blocking functionality in Brave. The page lists several dozen other lists, which users may enable.

Closing Words

Open in App prompts can be highly annoying, especially for users who follow a link just to access a single page of content on the target website. Using a browser may improve privacy and reduce the number of displayed ads at the same time. Browsers do give users more control over their data, as they may delete browsing data at any time, regardless of visited sites.

Now You: what is your take on these open in app prompts?

Summary
Brave for Android is now blocking annoying "use our app" prompts on websites
Article Name
Brave for Android is now blocking annoying "use our app" prompts on websites
Description
A recent Brave Browser for Android update eliminates the annoying open in app prompts of many popular websites.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Brave Browser 1.50 is a security and feature update

How to remove the VPN button in Brave Browser
google

Brave Privacy update changes how the browser handles Google Sign-In requests
websites open in app prompts

Open In App prompts are soon a thing of the past in Brave Browser
brave 1.50 https upgrade

Brave Browser: HTTPS by Default
Brave Quick Commands Setting

Brave is testing a Quick Commands feature

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on April 9, 2023 at 9:44 am
    Reply

    Imho it’s a very nice idea. All browsers should have the option to do the same automatically. Thanks for the article!

    1. CrazyHick7403 said on April 9, 2023 at 2:25 pm
      Reply

      Not all browsers have a built-in content blocker and are focused on that.

  2. upp said on April 9, 2023 at 4:15 pm
    Reply

    This is actually a very good feature, people who use Reddit/Twitter clearly know how annoying this trash can be. Yeah they want money and our data because App is the best way to track and advertise, but they’re also abusing users.

  3. Paul(us) said on April 9, 2023 at 4:21 pm
    Reply

    Brave is developing themself more and more in the right direction.
    Not only on desktop but also on Android level.
    One version especially for a Linux o.s. phone developed Brave browser will be more than welcome.

    1. CrazyHick7403 said on April 9, 2023 at 4:58 pm
      Reply

      I recently installed Brave after only using Opera for about 6+ months and I found out that their built-in adblocker is now so good that I don’t need uBlock Origin installed anymore. I always has my doubts that when Google kills Manifest V2, all hell will break loose because there will be no Chromium browser with decent adblocking, but Brave really does this.

      Two things I hate about Brave – that it’s orange and the crypto shit it has, if it didn’t have that and was blue/green, it would’ve been perfect.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved