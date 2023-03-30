Meet Tempest, a new search engine that doesn't sell your data
The landscape of the internet has transformed dramatically in recent years, with our search engines and browsers serving as the gateways to the hyper-connected world we inhabit. However, this also raises concerns about privacy, the veracity of information, and the dangers of digital bubbles.
If you have similar concerns, try Tempest, a company dedicated to safeguarding online privacy. They have recently launched a new venture featuring their new search engine and browser, with the aim of placing control over privacy back in the hands of users. This initiative is particularly timely, given the increasing prevalence of AI tools and the concerns around how tech companies collect and use our data.
With Tempest, you can surf and search in style
Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Michael Levit and Sean Murphy, Tempest is a leading online privacy company operating in ten countries across three continents. Their new search engine and browser serve as innovative solutions for those who value their privacy and security online.
Tempest Search, the privacy-focused search engine, aims to eliminate search engine tracking, browser history, and ad retargeting.
Tempest also promises to end digital echo chambers and deliver unbiased results. Additionally, Tempest is committed to halting data profiteering by refraining from monitoring or selling user data to third parties.
Another unique feature of Tempest is the Privacy Report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of how websites treat our privacy, allowing users to make informed decisions about their online activities.
Tempest's emphasis on user privacy comes at a time when major tech companies have come under scrutiny for their data collection and sharing practices. With Tempest, users can avoid personalized ads based on search history, and each search can produce unbiased results. This is a crucial step forward in combating the manipulative algorithms that can reinforce digital bubbles and limit access to diverse perspectives.
Furthermore, Tempest's no-tracking policy means that each search is new and unbiased, allowing for a range of perspectives and even opposing viewpoints on the same topic. This is a valuable asset in the current climate, where disinformation and propaganda can have far-reaching consequences.
Last but not least, Tempest's dedication to privacy does not reduce business success. As the era of profiting from data collection, they have proven that it is possible to do so without sacrificing users' privacy and are placing their bets on this strategy.
In conclusion, Tempest's new search engine and browser represent an exciting and necessary development in the world of online privacy. By providing users with control over their data and promoting unbiased, diverse perspectives, Tempest is helping to safeguard the future of the internet.
Do you want to surf the Internet safely? If so, click here and take back your online privacy.
Comments
They are using Bing ads. Not sure how it relates to privacy.
tried to download from their website, but, unable to try as it seems there is no linux support for their browser
:-(
Tempest [https://www.tempest.com/] doesn’t start with cookies blocked, which is never IMO a good sign. Blocking cookies should only prevent the user from setting/keeping the site’s options, not prevent the site from opening.
Tempest Homepage has nothing blocked by uBO : good.
Tempest Results’ pages :
Advertisement within the results and within the right sidebar, clearly notified as such. Easily removable with a CSS
Connects to [cdn.apple-mapkit.com] which should occur only when searching ‘Maps’
Not exaggeratedly excited.
what about browser?
is more like brave o like chromium?
@assurbani, I haven’t tested the Tempest browser. I don’t install heavy and/or important applications without substantial information/documentation. I have no idea what Tempest browser is, and from what i tested with Tempest’s search engine I have no intention of testing its browser.
Tempest search engine uses extensively XMLHttpRequest (XHR) which is pertinent on pages which technically need continuous data return from the user’s actions, not on a site such as a search engine.
Tempest, on search results pages, connects extensively to most if not all the sites included within the results : not necessary at all, to put it mildly.
Tempest stores the user’s preferences in the user’s localStorage, WHICH IS NOT the right place to store user preferences which should always be located within cookies. Some sites do that because they know that more users clean their cookies than their localStorage/IndexedDB. Qwant used to do it but have ceased doing it for some time now. This is not a serious site behavior.
To summarize ; from what I’ve experienced Tempest Search Engine is just a user data provider for Amazon. If I had to score it it’d be 2/10. The site behaves as a “wise guy”. From there on how could I possibly be tempted to try their browser? Ain’t got the faintest idea.
Brave is Chromium
Looks like a DDG reskin. By default it sends “anonymous” statistics. No thanks.
Thanks, Tom – your comments are always useful and appreciated. As soon as you said they use localStorage that raised a flag for me. Most users don’t understand it and it was shoe-horned in by Adobe for their own nefarious purposes.
Is tempest using their own search DB? I doubt it. So, they are getting results from external sites, which means its biased, censored and unreliable.
Sounds like a load of hype so far.
A very interesting search engine and also browser. Thanks for this good article! :]