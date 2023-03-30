Meet Tempest, a new search engine that doesn't sell your data

Eray Eliaçik
Mar 30, 2023
Browsers, Internet
|
10

The landscape of the internet has transformed dramatically in recent years, with our search engines and browsers serving as the gateways to the hyper-connected world we inhabit. However, this also raises concerns about privacy, the veracity of information, and the dangers of digital bubbles.

If you have similar concerns, try Tempest, a company dedicated to safeguarding online privacy. They have recently launched a new venture featuring their new search engine and browser, with the aim of placing control over privacy back in the hands of users. This initiative is particularly timely, given the increasing prevalence of AI tools and the concerns around how tech companies collect and use our data.

With Tempest, you can surf and search in style

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Michael Levit and Sean Murphy, Tempest is a leading online privacy company operating in ten countries across three continents. Their new search engine and browser serve as innovative solutions for those who value their privacy and security online.

Credit: Tempest

Tempest Search, the privacy-focused search engine, aims to eliminate search engine tracking, browser history, and ad retargeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tempest also promises to end digital echo chambers and deliver unbiased results. Additionally, Tempest is committed to halting data profiteering by refraining from monitoring or selling user data to third parties.

Another unique feature of Tempest is the Privacy Report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of how websites treat our privacy, allowing users to make informed decisions about their online activities.

Credit: Tempest

Tempest's emphasis on user privacy comes at a time when major tech companies have come under scrutiny for their data collection and sharing practices. With Tempest, users can avoid personalized ads based on search history, and each search can produce unbiased results. This is a crucial step forward in combating the manipulative algorithms that can reinforce digital bubbles and limit access to diverse perspectives.

Furthermore, Tempest's no-tracking policy means that each search is new and unbiased, allowing for a range of perspectives and even opposing viewpoints on the same topic. This is a valuable asset in the current climate, where disinformation and propaganda can have far-reaching consequences.

Last but not least, Tempest's dedication to privacy does not reduce business success. As the era of profiting from data collection, they have proven that it is possible to do so without sacrificing users' privacy and are placing their bets on this strategy.

Credit: Tempest

In conclusion, Tempest's new search engine and browser represent an exciting and necessary development in the world of online privacy. By providing users with control over their data and promoting unbiased, diverse perspectives, Tempest is helping to safeguard the future of the internet.

Do you want to surf the Internet safely? If so, click here and take back your online privacy.

Advertisement

Related content

Mozilla's New Startup: Building an Open-Source AI Ecosystem with Trustworthiness and Transparency
What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?

What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?
How to Pin Extensions to the Google Chrome Toolbar

How to Pin Extensions to the Google Chrome Toolbar
Best Fixes for Firefox High CPU Usage on Windows 11

Best Fixes for Firefox High CPU Usage on Windows 11
Imagine a World without Google Search - ChatGPT may Make that Happen

Imagine a World without Google Search - ChatGPT may Make that Happen
5 Cool Things You Can Do With Bing Chat AI

5 Cool Things You Can Do With Bing Chat AI

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. boris said on March 30, 2023 at 5:32 pm
    Reply

    They are using Bing ads. Not sure how it relates to privacy.

  2. Anonymous said on March 30, 2023 at 5:50 pm
    Reply

    tried to download from their website, but, unable to try as it seems there is no linux support for their browser
    :-(

  3. Tom Hawack said on March 30, 2023 at 6:29 pm
    Reply

    Tempest [https://www.tempest.com/] doesn’t start with cookies blocked, which is never IMO a good sign. Blocking cookies should only prevent the user from setting/keeping the site’s options, not prevent the site from opening.

    Tempest Homepage has nothing blocked by uBO : good.
    Tempest Results’ pages :
    Advertisement within the results and within the right sidebar, clearly notified as such. Easily removable with a CSS
    Connects to [cdn.apple-mapkit.com] which should occur only when searching ‘Maps’

    Not exaggeratedly excited.

    1. assurbani said on March 30, 2023 at 7:51 pm
      Reply

      what about browser?
      is more like brave o like chromium?

      1. Tom Hawack said on March 30, 2023 at 8:27 pm
        Reply

        @assurbani, I haven’t tested the Tempest browser. I don’t install heavy and/or important applications without substantial information/documentation. I have no idea what Tempest browser is, and from what i tested with Tempest’s search engine I have no intention of testing its browser.

        Tempest search engine uses extensively XMLHttpRequest (XHR) which is pertinent on pages which technically need continuous data return from the user’s actions, not on a site such as a search engine.

        Tempest, on search results pages, connects extensively to most if not all the sites included within the results : not necessary at all, to put it mildly.

        Tempest stores the user’s preferences in the user’s localStorage, WHICH IS NOT the right place to store user preferences which should always be located within cookies. Some sites do that because they know that more users clean their cookies than their localStorage/IndexedDB. Qwant used to do it but have ceased doing it for some time now. This is not a serious site behavior.

        To summarize ; from what I’ve experienced Tempest Search Engine is just a user data provider for Amazon. If I had to score it it’d be 2/10. The site behaves as a “wise guy”. From there on how could I possibly be tempted to try their browser? Ain’t got the faintest idea.

      2. yanta said on March 31, 2023 at 1:08 am
        Reply

        Brave is Chromium

  4. Tony said on March 30, 2023 at 11:31 pm
    Reply

    Looks like a DDG reskin. By default it sends “anonymous” statistics. No thanks.

  5. rip said on March 30, 2023 at 11:43 pm
    Reply

    Thanks, Tom – your comments are always useful and appreciated. As soon as you said they use localStorage that raised a flag for me. Most users don’t understand it and it was shoe-horned in by Adobe for their own nefarious purposes.

  6. yanta said on March 31, 2023 at 1:12 am
    Reply

    Is tempest using their own search DB? I doubt it. So, they are getting results from external sites, which means its biased, censored and unreliable.

    Sounds like a load of hype so far.

  7. John G. said on March 31, 2023 at 1:44 am
    Reply

    A very interesting search engine and also browser. Thanks for this good article! :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved