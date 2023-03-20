Earlier reports by Krebs on Security and Bleeping Computer have indicated that Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, known online as "Pompompurin," was arrested at his residence in New York on Wednesday by the FBI for allegedly being in charge of the BreachForums online hacking community. According to court documents, Fitzpatrick has been charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI agent involved in the case has stated in a sworn statement that Fitzpatrick acknowledged being the owner of BreachForums and identified himself as Pompompurin during his arrest. It has been reported that Fitzpatrick created BreachForums after the FBI seized a similar hacking site, RaidForums, which was also involved in selling leaked information.

The individual in question has been linked to several breaches, a significant portion of which targeted the FBI. One such instance occurred in 2021 when Pompompurin claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that involved sending out numerous fraudulent cybersecurity alerts using the FBI's email address. Additionally, the individual is suspected of being involved in the Infragard breach, which is a program run by the FBI aimed at promoting awareness of both physical and digital threats to government organizations and private companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: The scariest cybersecurity breaches of 2014

The recent DC Health Link breach

Furthermore, Bleeping Computer has reported that Pompompurin is also believed to be connected to the 2021 Robinhood breach that resulted in the exposure of sensitive information belonging to millions of users. In addition, the individual is linked to the November 2022 Twitter user handle and email address leak.

A recent post on BreachForums has indicated that the site will continue to operate with new ownership, at least for the time being. This hacking forum has been implicated in several recent cyberattacks, including a breach of DC Health Link, a healthcare marketplace frequently used by US government staff members and politicians, as well as the breach of Australian telecommunications company Optus.

According to Bloomberg, Fitzpatrick was released on a $300,000 bond on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in a Virginia court on March 24th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: AI is helping cybersecurity to avoid traps

This is a significant arrest for the FBI

The arrest of Conor Brian Fitzpatrick and his alleged involvement in the BreachForums online hacking community is significant because it highlights the ongoing threat posed by cybercriminals and the potential damage they can cause. BreachForums has been associated with a variety of high-profile cyberattacks targeting numerous government organizations and private companies. The alleged involvement of Pompompurin in these attacks underscores the need for continued vigilance in the face of an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.

The fact that BreachForums has continued to operate even after the arrest of its alleged owner and the announcement of new ownership raises further concerns. The forum has already been implicated in recent attacks, including the breach of a healthcare marketplace used by politicians and government staff members, and a breach of an Australian telecommunications company. The potential for further breaches and data leaks remains a significant concern for individuals and organizations alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case also serves as a reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and the need for individuals and organizations to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting their sensitive information from cybercriminals. The impact of cyberattacks can be far-reaching, resulting in financial loss, reputational damage, and even physical harm in some cases. As such, it is imperative that efforts continue to be made to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement