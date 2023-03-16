Apple releases iOS 16.4 beta 4 for all users

Apple is seeding iOS 16.4 beta 4 to developers and users in the public beta. It fixes a few bugs that were present in the third beta that was released a week ago.

Changes in iOS 16.4 beta 4

The AppleCare Coverage section, that was originally introduced in iOS 16.4 beta 1, added glyphs for the devices in beta 2. The current version of the operating system replaces these glyphs with actual icons of the devices, such as AirPods, Apple Watch, etc.

Some users have mentioned that the update removes the developer beta profile that they were using for getting iOS beta updates. Apple put an end to this method when the first beta of iOS 16.4 was released, it introduced an easier method for users to participate in the public beta test program, while also ensuring that users don't get access to the Developer beta without paying the $99/year fee.

iOS 16.4 beta 4 fixes the bug in Apple Music that was removing downloaded tracks from their iPhones. The Settings > Apple ID > iCloud Advanced Data Protection page no longer displays app icons from macOS, it uses iOS' app icons. The Messages app now lets you go back to it after adding a picture to a text message. Apple has confirmed that the Messages app will reload instead of staying open in the last conversation, this is not a bug. The battery lock screen widget used to display the battery level of connected devices, this was removed in a previous version of iOS, but the latest beta adds this feature back. The notification center animation bug has not been fixed in this release.

New features in iOS 16.4 beta

Here's an overview of the major changes in iOS 16.4 so far. It introduces support for Web Push Notifications, websites that you have pinned to your home screen can now send you notifications. The HomeKit Architecture, which was released in iOS 16.2 and removed later, makes a comeback after bugs in it were fixed. The Apple Books page turn animation is back, the new options include Slide and Curl animations. 5G Standalone support has been added for users in Brazil and the U.S. (on select carriers).

The Apple Music app will display a "Playing Next" button when you queue up more tracks to the playlist. Developers who are using their personal Apple ID on their iPhones can switch to a different Apple ID for downloading the iOS beta versions, without changing the account for using the device and the App Store. The full release notes for the update are available on Apple's developer portal.

Apple has also rolled out iPadOS 16.4 beta 4, macOS 13.3 beta 4, watchOS 9.4 beta 4, and tvOS 16.4 beta 4 to developers and public beta users. Notably, the latest version of macOS fixes a bug that was preventing the "empty trash" process from being completed.

The build number for the iOS 16.4 beta 4 update is 20E5239b. We can expect the final release of iOS 16.4 to be made available at the end of this month, after a brief RC release in the coming week. It will likely coincide with the much awaited debut of Apple Music Classical, that is scheduled to be launched on March 28th.

