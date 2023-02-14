Twitter is just showing everyone all of Elon’s tweets now!

Russell Kidson
Feb 14, 2023
Updated • Feb 14, 2023
Twitter
|
4

As if Twitter users want more Elon Musk on their feeds?! A statement makes its rounds by many users who seem to see Elon tweets predominantly in their “For You” feeds.

Twitter is just showing everyone all of Elon’s tweets now!

Some users report that Elon's Tweets are popping up, even ones that are a few days old. And sometimes, they roll in one after the other (to be clear, I have not personally experienced it), but the disappointment is visible from other user posts.

It happened a few days after Musk shared that the company applied a “bug” fix in a tweet, which resulted in “95%” of Elon’s tweets not delivering at all (again, not everyone experienced this issue)!

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter is just showing everyone all of Elon’s tweets now

Elon showed his dry sense of humor as he tweeted a meme (distasteful for many), indicating that he is currently pleased with Twitter's current behavior, which is in Elon Musk Tweet overload. You would think being famous (or reasonably) on Twitter doesn’t seem to be quite enough for him!

The algorithmic “For You” feed isn’t the user's default feed anymore, and you need to switch to “Following,” where a chronological list of tweets will appear from those you follow, and you can skip being Musked.

10:11 AM · Feb 14, 2023 @elonmusk

"Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… “algorithm." 

But that makes me wonder what “adjustments” Musk is referring to, and would it mean solving the issue of perhaps adding some more MUSK to users' “For You” feeds?

I am holding my thumbs that the rest of us remain Elon Tweet-free!

Advertisement

Related content

Twitter off | Most people can tweet again, but Twitter still has issues

Twitter off | Most people can tweet again, but Twitter still has issues
David Guetta also uses AI to create Music

David Guetta also uses AI to create Music
Twitter Replaces Its Free API With a Paid Tier in Quest To Make More Money

Say Goodbye to Twitter's Free API: Developers Brace for New Paid Tier
Twitter finally introduces bookmarked Tweets on iOS

Twitter finally introduces bookmarked Tweets on iOS
twitter email leak

Twitter: check if your email address is among the 200 million leaked
Twitter is preventing users from taking screenshots on iOS

Twitter is preventing users from taking screenshots on iOS, and wants them to share links instead

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Kalmly said on February 14, 2023 at 5:09 pm
    Reply

    Hello Russell. I just stopped by to verify my expectations. Sure enough, you lived down to them. No matter. Except for me, you are talking to an empty room.

  2. Tachy said on February 14, 2023 at 5:12 pm
    Reply

    Can we just start calling it “Musker” already?

    @Kalmly

    “We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.”

  3. Dennis said on February 14, 2023 at 5:13 pm
    Reply

    I’m utterly loving the new Twitter 2.0 — it’s so refreshing.

    It’s got a few bugs to be worked out, but it’s getting better everyday.

    I’ve all but abandoned the filtered state media for my news lately! Musk is a true humanitarian and an absolute genius!

    I even have an account now!

  4. John G. said on February 14, 2023 at 5:52 pm
    Reply

    Now we can relax ourselves, probably.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved