As if Twitter users want more Elon Musk on their feeds?! A statement makes its rounds by many users who seem to see Elon tweets predominantly in their “For You” feeds.

Some users report that Elon's Tweets are popping up, even ones that are a few days old. And sometimes, they roll in one after the other (to be clear, I have not personally experienced it), but the disappointment is visible from other user posts.

It happened a few days after Musk shared that the company applied a “bug” fix in a tweet, which resulted in “95%” of Elon’s tweets not delivering at all (again, not everyone experienced this issue)!

Elon showed his dry sense of humor as he tweeted a meme (distasteful for many), indicating that he is currently pleased with Twitter's current behavior, which is in Elon Musk Tweet overload. You would think being famous (or reasonably) on Twitter doesn’t seem to be quite enough for him!

The algorithmic “For You” feed isn’t the user's default feed anymore, and you need to switch to “Following,” where a chronological list of tweets will appear from those you follow, and you can skip being Musked.

10:11 AM · Feb 14, 2023 @elonmusk

"Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… “algorithm."

But that makes me wonder what “adjustments” Musk is referring to, and would it mean solving the issue of perhaps adding some more MUSK to users' “For You” feeds?

I am holding my thumbs that the rest of us remain Elon Tweet-free!

