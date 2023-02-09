Making Headlines: Twitter is recovering from technical issues preventing people from tweeting, though problems with DMs and accessing TweetDeck persist. Downdetector reports that the issues started around 4:30 PM ET, and the unfettered ability to tweet came back around an hour and a half later.

The company has confirmed that they are working on the existing issues and fixing them.

During the partial outage, Tweets appeared to be visible, but some users received a message stating: “over the daily limit for sending Tweets” while they tried to retweet posts or post something. Some Twitter users were able to bypass the error by scheduling their tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although some services still have issues where users cannot use TweetDeck, follow new accounts, or reliably use notifications or DMs. When visiting tweetdeck.twitter.com, it shows a login button (which confuses users already logged in on Twitter), and once they click on it, the page simply goes blank before refreshing.

Reportedly even Twitter engineers need clarification about what caused the issues. It is, however, suggested that a change led to web requests requiring to be directed. It is being said that Musk emailed Twitter employees to request work on new features to be paused “in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up.”

Last week Twitter announced that it would mostly turn off free access for its API and make core system changes that could cause unintended consequences. Therefore this could be happening due to the company gearing up for a significant change.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during the partial outage, the Twitter Dev account announced that on February 13th, the current free tier would get to live.

Source: TheVerge

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement