Twitter is now rolling out a feature on iOS that allows users to easily save tweets. The new design displays the bookmark button under the expanded tweet view, making it more convenient to add a post to your bookmarks. This is one of the features that the company has been promising to its extensive user base.

Previously, to save a tweet, users had to tap on the share button, open the sharing card, and then tap on the bookmark option. With the new design, a bookmark button is now displayed under the expanded tweet view, making the process more efficient. Once a user taps on the button, a banner at the top of the screen will appear, which says ‘Show all bookmarks.’

The bookmark button feature is currently only available on the iOS app, but it is likely that Twitter will expand this feature to the Android and web platforms in the near future. Earlier this month, Elon Musk announced that the bookmark button will be added to the detailed tweet view. This feature is now being rolled out to users. Many people have been using the ‘Like’ button as a way to save tweets as bookmarks, but this new button placement makes the process more convenient. This change, while it may seem minor, has the power to change how we interact with Twitter. And, ultimately, after Twitter’s recent For You Page switch up, the platform’s users may be in need of a morale boost.

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

Yes, that’s right, in addition to the new bookmark button placement, Twitter has also made an update to its Android app to display the two timeline options in two side-by-side tabs. The company first introduced the default ‘For You’ timeline and chronological ‘Following’ timeline on iOS last week.

Twitter later brought this view to the web as well. Previously, the app would remember the timeline option you chose even if you closed the tab, so if you had selected ‘Following’ and then opened Twitter in a new tab, the ‘Following’ timeline would appear as the default feed. However, now the company has changed it so that the ‘For You’ feed will be the default if you refresh the page or open Twitter in a new tab.

However, that’s not all. Recently, Twitter also made changes to its API terms, which effectively prohibits third-party clients. As a result, popular apps such as Twitterrific have begun removing their apps from app stores.

There are a lot of changes happening over at Twitter HQ lately, from app interface changes and the introduction of Twitter Blue to personnel changes. All we can hope for is that these changes ultimately mean something positive for the platform, the app, and the people who use it.

