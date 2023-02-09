David Guetta also uses AI to create Music

Artificial intelligence was brought to the forefront by David Guetta after proving how incredible this advanced technology works for replicating the voices of pop artists. Guetta shared a video on his Twitter account of him playing a song during one of his sets where he added the “voice” of Eminem during one of his sets using AI technology on one of his songs.

The video shows Guetta is exciting a massive crowd. The French DJ and producer wrote: “Let me introduce you to... Emin-AI-Em.” Simultaneously an unreleased track that features Eminem’s replica voice echoes: “This is the future rave sound / I’m getting awesome and underground.”

Guetta’s shared video featured an interview where he explained how the remix came together via AI-generation sites.

“Eminem, bro, there’s something that I made as a joke and it works so good — I could not believe it!” Guetta said. “Basically you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like, so I typed: ‘write a verse in the style of Eminem about future rave,’ and I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that and I played the record and people went nuts.”

Guetta also clarified in the video responses that he “obviously” won’t be distributing the song commercially. It almost immediately sparked this debate in the comment of the original shared video.

More AI-generated content has gone viral during the past few months on platforms like TikTok. Fans have been incorporating AI software with existing songs to sound like another artist is covering them by using some of the most recognizable voices replicated from artists like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Bad Bunny.

A music generator site Drayk made headlines last month by showcasing its ability to create AI Drake songs. The viral platform no longer exists and ran only for a short period, probably due to the legal issues behind using Drake’s image without consent. While the debates and conversations are still developing, some artist has expressed their disapproval of AI technology!

Source: Uproxx

Comments

  1. PunkGift said on February 9, 2023 at 11:06 am
    Reply

    If David Guetta used AI to generate his music I’m not sure I’d notice any difference. ?

