Thunderbird 102.5 is a security and bug fix release

Thunderbird 102.5 is a new version of the open source email client. Since it shares code with Firefox, it is updated at around the same time that Firefox is updated. Mozilla released Firefox 107 and Firefox 102.5 ESR earlier today, and now Thunderbird 102.5 is also available.

The Thunderbird 102.5 update is already available, at least on the official download page of the project.. Existing users may select Menu > Help > About Thunderbird to download and install it manually; automatic updates may take a while before they land on all user machines. The about page displays the installed version of Thunderbird as well, which some may find useful.

Either way, the update should process without any issues. You can check the about page again after the update to make sure it updated correctly.

Thunderbird 102.5 is a security release first and foremost. The official security advisories website lists 13 different vulnerabilities, many of which are shared with the Firefox web browser. There is one Thunderbird-specific vulnerability, CVE-2022-45421, which fixed memory safety bugs in the email client. These might have been exploited to run arbitrary code.

The official release notes of Thunderbird 102.5 confirms that the new release addresses bugs only; there is no new feature in the release. As far as these fixes are concerned, here is the list of what has been fixed in the new update.

Several newsgroup related fixes, including a missing error message, problem syncing all newsgroups after going back online and selecting the download/sync now option, failure to send news messages using send later after going back online, and that the username was missing from the error dialog on failed logins.

The contribute button in the Add-ons Manager of Thunderbird did not work.

Thunderbird can fetch RSS channels now that have incomplete channel URLs.

Connecting to IMAP servers configured to use PREAUTH caused Thunderbird to hang.

Thunderbird would display new POP mail notifications incorrectly for messages marked as read or junk by filters.

Default identity changes did not reflect in the account settings UI.

The Matrix command's /part help text was incorrect.

The invite attendees dialog did not fetch free/busy info for attendees with encoded characters in their name.

Now You: which version of Thunderbird do you run? Or do you use a different email client?

