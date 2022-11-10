Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 to patch two security issues

Ashwin
Nov 10, 2022
Apple
|
0

Apple has released the macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 for all users. The updates patch two security vulnerabilities in the operating systems.

Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 to patch two security issues
What's new in macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1

The Cupertino company has credited three security researchers of the Google Project Zero team for discovering the vulnerabilities. According to the release notes published on Apple's website, both issues are related to libxml2, which is a library that is used for parsing XML and HTML files. So these vulnerabilities affect other operating systems as well, including Linux distros.

The first issue, which has been identified as CVE-2022-40303, could allow a remote user attackers to terminate an app or execute arbitrary code. Apple says it fixed the issue by addressing an integer overflow through improved input validation.

The other issue, filed as CVE-2022-40304, could have a similar impact, i.e. an attack can cause an unexpected app termination or remote code execution. The vulnerability was mitigated by improving some checks. You can find the original reports by the security experts here: 1 and 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, when such vulnerabilities have been exploited by threat actors, Apple mentions it in the security update documentation to educate users about potential risks. These two security issues, however, don't have that warning, which means that no known attacks have been reported. That doesn't mean you should skip the update,

macOS 13.0.1 is the first update that has rolled out since macOS Ventura was released a few weeks ago. The firmware build number is 22A400. If you haven't updated to the new operating system yet, you may want to read our previous articles to learn about the new features in macOS 13. For those who are still finding their way around the new System Settings, you can check for updates manually by going to the General > Software Update page.

Apple security updates november 2022

The iOS 16.1.1 update is available for the iPhone 8 and later, while the iPadOS 16.1.1 update is available for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and the iPad Mini 5th generation and later.

Apple is yet to patch the vulnerabilities for devices that are running on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Big Sur and Monterey. This is not unusual, the company releases security updates for legacy devices a few days after patching the current versions of the operating systems. You can keep an eye on Apple's security updates page to see if an update is available for your iPhone, iPad or Mac. You will also find the release notes for iOS 16.1.1, iPados 16.1.1, along with the change log for macOS 13.0.1 on the same page.

macOS Ventura 13.0.1 update

I noticed a minor bug in the Settings app's Software Update section, it showed that the macOS 13.0.1 update is about 606 MB in size. But, the actual download size that was reported by the updater was more than double of that, at around 1.46 GB. I haven't come across any other issues in macOS Ventura, and I've been using it since the first Dev build was released.

macOS Ventura 13.0.1 update download

That said, Apple seems to have improved the installation process for the updates, it's noticeably faster now. My MacBook Air was ready to use in a few minutes after a restart to complete the process.  That's quite impressive, as it usually took 10-20 minutes even for minor updates to be installed on macOS Monterey.

Have you updated your device?

Summary
Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 to patch two security issues
Article Name
Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 to patch two security issues
Description
Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.0.1, iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1. The updates address two security issues related to libxml2.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Apple will start displaying ads on the App Store from October 25th

Apple will start displaying ads on the App Store from October 25th
Apple to increase App Store prices in several regions from next month

Apple to increase App Store prices in several regions in October
Apple releases Safari 16 for macOS Monterey and Big Sur

Apple releases Safari 16 for macOS Monterey and Big Sur
Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.6, iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 with Security Updates

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.6, iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 with security updates
Apple silently upgrades AppleCare+ plans to cover unlimited repairs for accidental damage

Apple silently upgrades AppleCare+ plans to cover unlimited repairs for accidental damage
iOS 12.5.6 update for iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus fixes a critical security issue

iOS 12.5.6 update for iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus fixes a critical security issue

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved