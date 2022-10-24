Apple will start displaying ads on the App Store from October 25th

Ashwin
Oct 24, 2022
Apple
|
0

Remember when we said Apple could start displaying ads on your devices? It's happening, the company is rolling out ads to some sections of the App Store.

Apple will start displaying ads on the App Store from October 25th
Earlier this year, Apple announced that it would be removing outdated apps because they were affecting the search results in the App Store. Shortly after this, the company revealed its plans to allow ads in Search.

Image courtesy: Apple

Ads can be beneficial for developers to get more awareness for their apps, more exposure equals more users. The search experience is great for app discovery. Apple will start displaying ads in the main page of its App Store, the Today Tab. The promotions will also appear at the bottom of other app listings, under the "You might also like" section.

ADVERTISEMENT

This could have a negative impact on developers. Macrumors quotes a tweet from a legal expert who said that this could actually force app developers to buy ads on their own pages, to prevent other apps from luring their users away from their app.

Apple has some guidelines in place that developers will have to follow in order to create Today Tab ads. Once they have created it, they will need to wait for Apple to approve their promotional campaign. The good news is Apple will not allow misleading ads, special pricing, offers in the ads, and any images that are used in the ad should be a screenshot of the app that is being featured.

The App Store ads will start rolling out from October 25th, except in China, where it is not allowed to show ads.

Ads on the Today Tab

I rarely use the iOS App Store on my iPad, I open it once in a while to install app updates. When I need to download apps, I already know which one I'm looking for. The same goes for my Mac, when I see a number badge on the App Store's icon, I know an update is available so I open it to install the update and just close the Store. The fact that I can sideload apps from third party sources on my Mac also plays a major role in this. You can find a ton of apps on GitHub and Homebrew.

Every time I have looked at the Today Tab, which is displayed when you open the App Store, it shows "Apple's picks", or featured apps if you will. The thing is, these promotions sort of looked like ads already. But now, instead of Apple promoting an app, developers will now be able to place their own ads.

The visual experience with the new ads will only be slightly different from the user's perspective, sponsored app placements will be marked as an "Ad" (white text on a blue background).

Ads in App Store Today Tab

Image credit: Apple

The real issue here would be the quality of the apps that are featured in the Today tab. The apps could display have their own in-app ads which is not good for user's privacy, or have in-app purchases, recurring subscriptions, etc. These could have their own downsides, especially considering that apps can now charge users without having to warn them about automatic renewals.

There are other ways for one of the world's richest company to make money besides ads. This just cheapens the experience. Did you know that Apple increased the App Store prices in many Countries recently?

Ads ads ads everywhere, wherever we turn we see ads. Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, basically every service has ads. This actually makes commercial breaks on TV look better, at least they were non-personalized and didn't pose a privacy risk. Of course, you could pay to get rid of ads on most online platforms. But you can't do this on Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store. Is that where we are heading next, pay to browse the app store without ads?

Summary
Apple will start displaying ads on the App Store from October 25th
Article Name
Apple will start displaying ads on the App Store from October 25th
Description
Apple will start displaying ads on the App Store from this week. The ads will be placed in two prominent sections of the store.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Apple to increase App Store prices in several regions from next month

Apple to increase App Store prices in several regions in October
Apple releases Safari 16 for macOS Monterey and Big Sur

Apple releases Safari 16 for macOS Monterey and Big Sur
Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.6, iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 with Security Updates

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.6, iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 with security updates
Apple silently upgrades AppleCare+ plans to cover unlimited repairs for accidental damage

Apple silently upgrades AppleCare+ plans to cover unlimited repairs for accidental damage
iOS 12.5.6 update for iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus fixes a critical security issue

iOS 12.5.6 update for iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus fixes a critical security issue
Apple could start displaying ads in its apps on your iPhone

Apple could start displaying ads on your iPhone

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved