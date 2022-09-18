LastPass provides details on August 2022 hack

LastPass informed customers about a security breach on the company's official blog in August 2022. This week, the company published additional information about the hack after its investigation.

Back in August 2022, LastPass informed customers that it noticed unusual activity in the development environment. It noticed relatively quickly that a third-party managed to obtain access to "parts of the development environment" through a hacked developer account.

The threat actor obtained "portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information", but could not access production environments or customer data.

LastPass asked the cybersecurity and forensics company Mandiant to assist them in the investigation of the incident. The September 2022 update reveals additional details about the security incident.

The threat actor gained access to the development environment for a 4-day period in August, according to LastPass. When LastPass security detected the incident, it was contained immediately.

No evidence was found that the threat actor had access beyond the 4-day period. Customer data and encrypted vaults were not accessed by the threat actor.

The attacker gained access through a compromised developer account. The account was protected with multi-factor authentication. Developer accounts are limited to the development environment, which prevented the threat actor from accessing customer data, encrypted vaults or production environments. Development environments have no access to customer data, according to LastPass.

Forensics experts analyzed the source code and production builds to determine whether any manipulation has taken place in the four day period. According to LastPass, it found "no evidence of attempts of code-poisoning or malicious code injection".

As a security precaution, developers have no direct option to push source code from development to production. A separate build release team is responsible for that, which reviews, tests and validates sources and changes.

LastPass announced that it has improved security as a consequence.

As part of our risk management program, we have also partnered with a leading cyber security firm to further enhance our existing source code safety practices which includes secure software development life cycle processes, threat modeling, vulnerability management and bug bounty programs. Further, we have deployed enhanced security controls including additional endpoint security controls and monitoring. We have also deployed additional threat intelligence capabilities as well as enhanced detection and prevention technologies in both our Development and Production environments.

Closing Words

While a threat actor gained access to LastPass's development environment, they did not alter source code or gain access to customer data. Source code and technical information was accessed and obtained though.

