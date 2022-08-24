Thunderbird 102.2.0 is a security and bug fix update

New versions of the open source email client Thunderbird are now available. Thunderbird 102.2.0 and Thunderbird 91.13.0 are now available. Both versions address security issues in the email client; the update to version 102.2.0 fixes a large number of issues on top of that.

Thunderbird 102.2.0 and 91.13.0 are available already. The new versions will be installed automatically on most client systems. Check Menu > Help > About Thunderbird to display the installed version and run a manual check for updates at the same time. Any new version is picked up automatically.

The security advisory lists several fixed security issues. The overall severity of the detected issues is high. Thunderbird shares code with Firefox, and some of the security issues are not Thunderbird-specific. Still, Thunderbird users may want to consider updating as soon as possible to protect the email client from potential exploits targeting the vulnerabilities.

Thunderbird 102.2.0

The official release notes divided changes into new, changed and fixed sections. Thunderbird 102.2.0 introduces a new configuration setting to disable "encryption is possible" reminder in the email client. To do that, Thunderbird users need to open the Settings, select Config Editor under General, search for the preference mail.openpgp.remind_encryption_possible and toggle its value so that it is False instead of true.

Thunderbird users who have used custom fields in the address book prior to version 102 will notice that the data is restored. Users who waited with the upgrade to Thunderbird 102 because of that may now upgrade, as it should be migrated. Address lines of contacts appear in the correct order now, according to the release notes.

On Mac OS, Thunderbird will prompt for the primary password on startup if one is set. Furthermore, Thunderbird won't offer to import incomplete OpenPGP keys anymore, and selectin or unselecting dictionaries in the Spelling compose toolbar button won't close the menu immediately anymore.

Thunderbird 102 includes a large number of fixes. The developers state that they have improved the startup performance of the email client in the new release. The remaining fixes address issues regarding POP and IMAP functionality, attachments, the entering of special characters using Alt+numpad, and address book fixes.

Two known issues are listed in the release notes. The Department field and the "Get Map" features are missing from the address book.

Now You: do you run Thunderbird 102 or 91? Or another email client?

