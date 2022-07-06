Firefox 102.0.1 release information

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 102.0.1 later today. The first point release update for Firefox 102 fixes a number of bugs and stability issues.

The release date is July 6, and if you are reading this on the day, Firefox may not yet be available via the browser's integrated updating system. You may display the current version of the web browser and run a manual check for updates by selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox.

Here is the link to the release notes (which will be published later on July 6, 2022).

Firefox 102.0.1

Firefox 102.0.1 is a stability and bug fix release. It addresses several issues that users of Firefox 102 and earlier could run into.

Firefox users who have configured the browser to delete cookies and site data on exit started to notice that the browser was not remembering the setting anymore. Each time the browser restarted, Firefox would reset the preference so that it appeared unchecked and inactive.

Mozilla engineers who analyzed the issue noticed that the bug affected the checkmark of the preference only. In other words: cookies and site data were still deleted on exit by the browser, even though the preference itself was unchecked by it.

Mozilla introduced support for checking the spelling of multiple languages in Firefox simultaneously in Firefox 100, which it released in May 2022. The feature works fine for most language combinations, but a bug caused issues on pages with English and non-Latin words. Mozilla confirmed the issue with Russian, Hebrew and Greek languages, and the Firefox 102.0.1 release fixes it.

The next two issues fixed in Firefox 102.0.1 address bookmark related issue. The first fixes a bookmark shortcut creation bug on Windows that broke drag & drop functionality. Firefox supports dragging links or images to the desktop. The bug affected filenames with invalid characters only, but caused the drag & drop operation to fail.

The second bookmark related issue addresses a visual issue. Firefox users who opened the bookmarks sidebar in dark mode may have noticed that it flashed white while doing so. Firefox 102.0.1 addresses the issue.

The final issue that Mozilla addresses in the new Firefox Stable release fixes a bug in the Developer Tools. Firefox's developer console output would scroll to the bottom automatically when the last visible message was an evaluation result.

Mozilla lists "various stability fixes" without going into details as well in the release notes.

Now You: did you install the update already? Ran into any other issues?

