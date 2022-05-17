Nvidia releases security update for out-of-support GPUs

Martin Brinkmann
May 17, 2022
Nvidia published a security bulletin on May 16, 2022 in which it informs customers about a new software security update for the Nvidia GPU display driver. The update patches security issues in earlier driver versions that can lead to "denial of service, information disclosure, or data tampering".

While it is common for companies to release security updates for their software applications and drivers, it is uncommon to receive updates for products that are not supported anymore.

In this particular case, Nvidia released security updates for Kepler-series graphics adapters that it no longer supports officially with Game Ready Drivers.

The company retired most products belonging to the GTX 600 and GTX 700 Kepler series in 2021. The first Kepler-based video cards were released in 2012 by Nvidia. The full list of

Retired products are still usable, but Nvidia won't release Game Ready drivers for these products anymore once they retire. Nvidia did promise to release security updates for the products until 2024 to address security issues in drivers.

The Windows release notes highlight that the update has been released for Nvidia products that are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers.

NVIDIA has released a software security update display driver for desktop Kepler-series GeForce GPUs which are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers. This update addresses issues that may lead to multiple security impacts.

Windows and Linux versions of the drivers are affected according to the security bulletin.

The updates can be downloaded from Nvidia's downloads website. All it takes is to use the drop down menus at the top to display available drivers for the selected product.

The security bulletin lists a total of ten vulnerabilities in Nvidia GPU display drivers. Most are vulnerabilities in the kernel mode layer on Windows and Linux devices, while some address security issues in the DirectX11 user mode driver on Windows, or a vulnerability in the ECC layer.

Nvidia released driver updates for most supported products as well. Nvidia Studio and Tesla R510 updates are expected in the week of May 23, 2022. All other supported products have received security updates already.

Now You: how frequently do you update drivers on your systems?

Comments

  1. Paul(us) said on May 17, 2022 at 11:12 am
    Reply

    Thanks, Martin for bringing such good news this morning.
    The last Nvidia update I received was from 2022-01-31.
    I was already wondering what was going to happen.
    To bad that Nivida after 2024 also stops supporting, security-wise their product.
    Or should I say totally stop supporting there to us sold product?

    It still feels like you bought a product without the seller stating that after a couple of years (Let’s say for example 10 years) the product is not yours anymore.
    For example, you bought a coal stove but after a few years, you are not allowed to clean it or have it repaired. I still find it strange.

  2. drain the swamp said on May 17, 2022 at 11:17 am
    Reply

    Excellent news for Linux and Windows users alike.

