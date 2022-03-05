Google restores ability to delete default search engines in Chrome 99

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 5, 2022
Google Chrome
|
3

Google removed the ability to remove default search engines in Chromium recently, and integrated the change in Chrome 97, which it released in January 2022.

chrome manage search engines

All web browsers come with a set of search engines, called default search engines, that users may start using right away.  Google's Chrome browser comes with Google as the default search engine, but also with a handful of other search engines, including Microsoft's Bing and DuckDuckGo.

The web browser supports other search engines, and users of Chrome may simply visit the sites of most search engines to add these to Chrome. Search engines may be added manually as well to Chrome's list of supported engines. The custom search engines may then be configured by loading  chrome://settings/searchEngines in the browser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrome 97 introduced a change that prevented the deletion of default search engines in Chrome. Chrome users could not remove these anymore, while all other search engines could be deleted just as before.

Google reasoned that preventing the deleting of the default search engines was for the benefits of the users, as it was easy to get them removed but not as easy to reinstated them, if the deletion was done in error.

Starting in Chrome 99, Google reintroduced the ability to delete default search engines in Chrome. Chrome users may once again select the menu icon next to the search engine that they want to remove to bring up the context menu with the delete option.

chrome remove default search engine

Selecting the delete option removes the search engine immediately. The default search engine can't be removed, but it is easy enough to make any search engine the default to get rid of all others.

You can make Ghacks (http://www.ghacks.net/?s=%s) the default search engine in Chrome to remove Google, Bing and all other search engines that are listed under default engines. Naturally, this works with any other search engine that is listed on the search engines management page in the browser.

Closing Words

Google listened to the community and reinstated the removed feature. Removal of default search engines may look like a cosmetic change on first glance, as it is easy enough to make another search engine the default in Chrome. On the other hand, some users may want the freedom to remove any search engine from their browser, regardless of whether it is a default or not.

Now You: do you remove the default search engines of your browsers?

Summary
Google restores ability to delete default search engines in Chrome 99
Article Name
Google restores ability to delete default search engines in Chrome 99
Description
Starting in Chrome 99, Google reintroduced the ability to delete default search engines in Chrome. Chrome users may once again select the menu icon next to the search engine that they want to remove to bring up the context menu with the delete option.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

google chrome 99

Google Chrome 99 is out with 28 security fixes
google-chrome lite mode android

Google ends Lite Mode data saving feature for Chrome on Android
chrome omnibox prerendering

Google plans to ship omnibox prerendering in Chrome
chrome 98 security fix

Chrome 98.0.4758.102 security update with patch for actively exploited vulnerability
chrome mute password leak warnings

You may soon disable individual compromised password warnings in Chrome
chrome permissions listing

Chrome: Google is adding a Permissions Tab to the Extensions Menu

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Neutrino said on March 5, 2022 at 12:11 pm
    Reply

    “Google listened to the community”

    They always do… but not in a way you think…

    1. Iron Heart said on March 5, 2022 at 1:51 pm
      Reply

      Bromite, Ungoogled Chromium, Brave, Vivaldi…

  2. Coriy said on March 5, 2022 at 2:44 pm
    Reply

    Yes, I do, except for Ecosia, which I use. What would be really nice thiugh, would be the ability to add, and remove, search engines in Chromium variants on Android. I would also like to switch away from Google’s webview to Bromite or some other. Not likely, as long as Google has a “natural” monopoly, but I can dream.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved