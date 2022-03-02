Google Chrome 99 is out with 28 security fixes
Google released Google Chrome 99 Stable and Extended Stable on March 1, 2022 to the public. Both browser versions address 28 different security issues in previous versions of the web browser.
Chrome 99 is already available but the rollout will take weeks to complete. Chrome users who want to update their browser early can do so on desktop versions by selecting Menu > Help > About Google Chrome or by loading chrome://settings/help directly.
Note: if Chrome is not finding the update when you are loading the page, you may download the latest version of Chrome from Google to update it.
The official release notes reveal little about the changes in Chrome 99. While you can take a look at the log file, it is not advised to do so unless you have hours to spend.
The release notes mention 28 different security issues that are patched in Chrome 99. The highest severity rating is high, the second-highest after critical.
Google publishes the list of externally reported issues only on the blog. None of the vulnerabilities appear to be exploited actively, as Google mentions this usually.
The company's platform status page lists 15 changes that are tracked for version 99, but the list is developer-centric. One change, Convert adoptedStyleSheets to use ObservableArray, appears to be controversial as Apple won't implement the change in Safari at this time. Google notes that Mozilla and Microsoft will ship the implementation as well.
Chromium is the only shipped implementation of adoptedStyleSheets. Gecko would like to ship this feature, but has been waiting for the resolution of this issue (FrozenArray vs. ObservableArray) to ship their implementation. This should unblock Gecko [1]. The Edge team supports this change [2]. WebKit continues to be skeptical [3] of this usefulness of this feature, despite the general agreement of the rest of the web components community [4], and the support of the developer community [5][6][7]. So the interop risk is mainly that WebKit decides not to implement this feature.
The remaining changes affect:
- "paintworklet" destination for PaintWorklet
- Allow infinity, -infinity and NaN in CSS calc()
- Autofill in ShadowDOM
- CSS cascade layers
- HTMLInputElement showPicker()
- Handwriting Recognition API
- Intl Enumeration API
- Intl Locale Info in ECMA402
- New Canvas 2D API
- Origin Private File System extension: AccessHandle
- Remove font-family -webkit-standard
- Replace GamepadList with sequence<Gamepad?> for navigator.getGamepads() return value
- Unprefixed text-emphasis properties
- Window Controls Overlay for Installed Desktop Web Apps
Closing Words
Most of these changes will find their way into all other Chromium-based browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, Brave and Opera.
Now You: when do you update your browsers?
Chrome will soon let you follow your favorite websites (via RSS updates) and the first glimpses of this new feature have already appeared in Canary, Google has added the new ‘Follow site’ entry in the tab context menu:
I wouldn’t touch chromium, such an insecure engine
Dude, how stupid do you think gHacks readers are? The most used browser is also the the most attacked / scrutinized one –> Many issues will be found, certainly more than for browsers almost nobody uses.
Meaning: Counting security issues without keeping in mind factors like overall popularity is for cretins!
Oh and as for Firefox: https://madaidans-insecurities.github.io/firefox-chromium.html Enough said.
You don’t have much choice:
– the outdated WebKit
– the outdated Gecko
I would rather stop using the internet if I had to rely on those.
Recently I read about a brand new rendering engine called Flow:
Maybe in the future that will be a competitor to Blink, but other than that, Blink is currently the best engine for browsers.
Why do you call WebKit outdated? It’s being actively developed by Apple, no?
>I would rather stop using the internet if I had to rely on those.
When do you update your browsers?
Few days after major version release, usually when browsers get another minor update.
There code seems so full of holes…every update it is 20+ fixes.
zero days and exploits left right and centre.
Secure browser.?
Even with this update it is still vilnerable because more fixes will follow in 6 weeks.
Seems google chrome is perpetually vulnerable.
Like all browsers.
But I think that’s because the majority of the population uses Blink so more bugs are discovered, other niche engines like WebKit or Gecko that amount less than 5% of userbase don’t have so much bugs reported or fixed simply because there aren’t enough people to discover them in the first place.
So which one is a more secure software? One that is constantly hacked, patched, and hacked again, or one that is really safe to use with no known or unknown holes in it??
@dumb010
> one that is really safe to use with no known or unknown holes in it
And which browser would that be? I am most curious…
@zerodays
There is no browser that is any more secure. Safari has comparable issues and Firefox is even worse.
Even if you never report almost anything about Brave, I still added ghacks feed because yesterday Brave update added “custom RSS support to Brave News”
So, just using https://www.ghacks.net/feed/ is enough to get your updates. It sucks you barely report on anything Brave does unless it is not about the browser or anything.
A browser facing and interacting with the internet is about as complex as it gets. It’s a jungle out there. Be glad that vulnerabilities are being discovered and closed.
Agreed. No-one should be using Chrome anyway, even Edge is better but for me Brave is the best Chromium based browser – they too have updated to v99
This should have been a reply to ShampooNiHAO not sure why it wasn’t because I hit the “Reply” next to their post.
After browsing really hard spending hours and hours on the web due to my studies since 2015, the only browser that have never failed for me is Chrome. No single problem ever. Thanks @Martin! :]
Chromium is getting faster, more stable, more optimized, more secure, but privacy is either “on-by-default” or “bad practices”, so the more up to date the browser is, the better
Finally Chrome could be manually updated to Version 99.0.4844.51 (Official Build) (64-bit) for me.
thank you, martin, for the articles. if i want to know what is new with chrome, or with firefox, ghacks is the place to come.