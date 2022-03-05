Firefox 97.0.2 and Firefox ESR 91.6.1 are out with critical security fixes

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 5, 2022
Firefox
Mozilla released new versions of its Firefox web browser on March 5, 2022. The new browser versions fix two critical security vulnerabilities in the Firefox web browser.

firefox 97.0.2

Updates are available for Firefox 97.0.2 Stable, Firefox ESR 91.6.1, Firefox for Android 97.3.0 and Firefox Focus 97.3.0.

All browser versions are configured to update automatically, but that happens on a scheduled rollout and not instantly. Firefox desktop users may speed up the installation of the security update by doing the following: Select Menu > Help > About Firefox

A small window opens that displays the version that is installed currently. Firefox runs a check for updates when the window opens, and will either download the new update automatically or on user request. Firefox needs to be restarted to complete the process. Versions 97.02 or 91.6.1 should be displayed afterwards when the about window is opened, depending on the branch of Firefox that is used.

Firefox on Android is updated through Google Play. There is no option to speed up the installation of the update via Google Play.

The official release notes list the following fixed security vulnerabilities in the Firefox releases:

Critical -- CVE-2022-26485: Use-after-free in XSLT parameter processing

Removing an XSLT parameter during processing could have lead to an exploitable use-after-free. We have had reports of attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.

Critical -- CVE-2022-26486: Use-after-free in WebGPU IPC Framework

An unexpected message in the WebGPU IPC framework could lead to a use-after-free and exploitable sandbox escape. We have had reports of attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.

Both vulnerabilities have a severity rating of critical, the highest rating available. Mozilla notes that both vulnerabilities are exploited in the wild, but it is unclear how widespread the attacks are. The linked bugs are not public.

Firefox users are encouraged to update their browsers as soon as possible to protect the browser and data against attacks targeting the vulnerabilities.

Comments

  1. so funny hahaha said on March 5, 2022 at 9:53 am
    oh no! vulnerabilities, critical even. gasp! *flashback* chrome post.

  2. Dumbledalf said on March 5, 2022 at 11:26 am
    Firefox Blink when?

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved