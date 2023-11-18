Apple is working on a larger iPad Mini and MacBooks with OLED panels

Details about Apple's upcoming OLED iPad models have surfaced online. A report says that a larger iPad Mini is also in the works.

Apple's OLED iPad roadmap leaked

Apple was rumored to announce some new iPads in October, but in reality it launched a new Apple Pencil with a USB-C port. The tech giant has been said to have been developing ways to transition from LCD screens to OLED displays for its tablets. A report by ET News (in Korean) says that Apple is working on 4 new iPad models which will be launched over the next 3 years.

The first of these is a new 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino company is expected to release its new iPads in March 2024. These could be the 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets, both devices are expected to support ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rates similar to the displays on iPhone Pro models.

The next-gen iPad Pro is said to be powered by an M3 chip. Apple recently announced some new iMac and MacBooks with the new SoC, so it is very much possible that the top of the line tablet could be equipped with a similar chip. Rumors suggest that the upcoming device will come with a redesigned Magic Keyboard, that will have a larger trackpad. It could offer an experience that is similar to a laptop's keyboard.

Apple's current-gen iPad Mini sports an 8.3-inches display. The company plans to increase the screen size of the iPad Mini by 0.4-inches, i.e. to an 8.7-inch OLED in 2026. As 9to5Mac notes, one common complaint among iPad Mini users is the jittery scrolling experience, aka jelly scrolling on the LCD panels. Apple will likely address this problem by improving the LCD hardware on its upcoming model, along with a performance upgrade, i.e. a. new chip, which should provide a much better experience than the current model.

Apple is also working on a new 10.9-inch iPad Air with an OLED screen, and it could be announced in 2026. Surprisingly, there is a larger version of the iPad Air in development, with a 12.9-inch display. The bigger device could be announced in 2027. Unlike the iPad Pro models, the other devices will feature an LTPS panel, so the refresh rate could remain limited to 60Hz. It remains to be seen how the screen upgrade could affect the prices of the tablets, but I think it is safe to assume that the OLED iPads could be more expensive than their LCD counterparts.

Apple to release OLED MacBooks in 2025

Apple will also equip its laptops with OLED screens in the near future. The first device to get the new panel will be the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is expected to be launched in 2025. The company will also bring the high-end screen to its MacBook Air series with the 13-inch and 15-inch models in 2026, and for the 14-inch MacBook Pro in the same year.

Considering that these rumors talk about long term plans, I'd advise taking them with a pinch of salt, as things could change drastically as technology and the market evolves.

