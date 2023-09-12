How to watch Apple iPhone 15 launch event live stream, start time, and what to expect

It's almost here. Apple will announce the iPhone 15 series later today during its Wonderlust 2023 keynote. Here's what to expect from the event, and where and when you can watch the live stream across the world.

What to expect from Apple's Wonderlust event?

Apple is set to launch four new mobile devices; the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The launch will mark the end of the Thunderbolt port on iPhones, thanks to the European Union, and ushers in the era of the USB Type-C port as the global standard across all devices. It would be interesting to see how Apple tries to spin off the change, it would either go unmentioned in the keynote, or be touted as something that was changed due to popular demand from users.

All four models in the iPhone 15 series will be equipped with the Dynamic Island design, as the company is ditching the old notch style from the basic and Plus models. Speaking of which, the entry-level and Plus version of the iPhone 15 will be powered by last year's Apple Bionic A16 processor, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will use a new Bionic A16 chipset. That said, the regular versions of the phones are said to get improved cameras, jumping from the 12 megapixels camera to a 48 megapixels sensor.

Rumors have indicated that the iPhone 15 prices could be higher than before, and that the Pro models might cost up to $200 more than its predecessor. Apple is said to be pushing towards an eco-friendly environment, and has seemingly switched from leather and silicone cases to woven fabric materials. On a side note, the company has reportedly discontinued the iPhone Mini series, but it isn't surprising since there wasn't one last year either.

Apple will launch iOS 17 today alongside iPadOS 17, you can read our previous coverage to learn more about it. The company is also expected to unveil its Watch Series 9 on stage, with new chipsets on the wearables that are faster than before. The devices will run on watchOS 10, which will also be announced today. We could also see the new AirPods Pro today, which is said to have a USB Type-C port in its charging case.

Apple is not expected to launch any new Mac or iPad devices at the Wonderlust event, though an iPad Air refresh could arrive in October along with a new iMac powered by an M3 Apple Silicon.

Where to watch Apple iPhone 15 launch event live

You can watch the iPhone 15 launch stream live on Apple's YouTube channel, or through the video embedded below.

Alternatively, you may view the event on the Apple Events page using any web browser. Or you can watch it via the Apple TV app on your devices.

Apple will start streaming the iPhone 15 launch event at 10:00 AM PDT (Pacific Time). The timings for the event in other regions are as follows: 11:00 AM MDT/MST, 12:00 PM CDT, 13:00 EDT, 14:30 in Australia (ACST), 14:00 in South America, 18:00 in the U.K. (BST/GMT), 19:00 in Europe (CEST), 19:00 in South Africa (SAST) and 22:30 in India (IST).

It is worth noting that the Apple iPhone 15 keynote is a pre-recorded show. Only the press event that will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park will actually be a Live experience.

