Apple releases iOS 15.7.9, iPadOS 15.7.9, macOS 12.6.9, macOS 11.7.10 updates to fix a security issue in older devices

Apple releases iOS 15.7.9, iPadOS 15.7.9, macOS 12.6.9, macOS 11.7.10 to fix a security issue in older devices
A few days ago, Apple released an update to patch a couple of security flaws in its current operating systems. The company has now released iOS 15.7.9, iPadOS 15.7.9, macOS 12.6.9, macOS 11.7.10 to fix one of the security issues that affected older devices.
In case you missed it, here's what happened last week. Researchers at The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto's Munk School, who had been analyzing an iPhone belonging to a member of a civil society organization in Washington, had discovered that the device was targeted in a Pegasus mercenary spyware attack. The experts had also found that the attack used a zero-day, zero-click vulnerability which required no interaction from the user. There was not just one, but two security loopholes in the operating systems, that had been targeted by cybercriminals.
The researchers had quickly reached out to Apple to report about the issues and to share their findings with the company, to help protect other users from similar targeted attacks. Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture team had acknowledged the bugs, and confirmed the fact that the flaws have been actively exploited by hackers. The Cupertino company released a patch a few days ago, to fix the flaws in the iOS 16.6.1, iPadOS 16.6.1, and macOS Ventura 13.5.2 updates. Interestingly, Apple had confirmed to the folk at Citizen Lab that Lockdown Mode, which is available for the three operating systems, had been successful in preventing the security attack. This feature is not available in older versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, so the only way to stay safe is to keep your device up to date with the latest security updates.
Apple releases iOS 15.7.9, iPadOS 15.7.9, macOS 12.6.9, macOS 11.7.10
Since Apple had not released an update for older versions of its operating systems last week, I had speculated that the vulnerabilities possibly didn't affect older versions of macOS, but I was wrong. Or was I partially right? According to the release notes that have been published on the company's website, only one of the 2 actively exploited issues that I mentioned in the previous article, were found to impact macOS 11 Big Sur and macOS 12 Monterey. And as it turns out, it appears that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 were also vulnerable to the security risk. The good news is Apple has patched the issue on all 4 operating systems, in order to protect users who have the old devices.
The security loophole in question, which was tracked under CVE-2023-41064, could allow maliciously crafted images to lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple fixed a buffer overflow issue with improved memory handling, to mitigate the problem. The security patch is available as part of the following updates: iOS 15.7.9, iPadOS 15.7.9, macOS 12.6.9 Monterey, macOS 11.7.10 Big Sur.
iPhones and iPads that are eligible for receiving the update include the iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation). It's great to see that Apple is being responsible in patching out security issues in iPhones that were released 7 years ago. It is even more impressive if you consider the fact that some Macs which run on Big Sur were launched over a decade ago.
Apple will release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 today, during the iPhone 15 launch event.
Comments
Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.
I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more, Ashwin and Martin are always complaining about something instead of getting excited and sharing their excitement with the world.
Ever since I started bookmarking their pages my mood has been so much better, I’m glad to be free of the depressing vibe the two of them have. Damn it feels good to just enjoy life and not look for things to complain like I used to while I were under their influence.
Personally I really like @Ashwin and @Martin articles both equally. Please respect the authors.
You realize that none of the authors you like are real people, right? They are AI bots ‘writing’ articles that are basically taken from product advertisements (e.g., “Get Protected the Right Way With Avast Free AntiVirus” Really?) So, yes they are excited, but the excitement comes from advertising copy. No real world negativity from those sources.
My approach is to use a UBlock Origin filter to block all the articles except those by Martin and Ashwin. It has made the site readable again for me.
I would like to achieve that as well. Mind sharing some UBlock tricks & tips? :)
@ Anonymous,
Go to this link from yesterday https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4573146 and scroll down to the post by “Anonymous said on September 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm” He (or she) posted instructions on how to skip articles written by users other than Martin and Ashwin.
You might want to consider changing your name before you post to make it easier for users to identify your comments.
@Herman Cost
You can add this to your rules in uBlock Origin:
ghacks.net##.hentry,.home-posts,.home-category-post:not(:has-text(/Martin Brinkmann|Ashwin/))
+I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more
you’ve made my day
It’s not the EU’s fault that Bing is such a crappy search engine. In any event it’s built into the OS and Microsoft does its best to convince users to adopt it over Google by making it the default search tool. A great Many Windows 11 users are not technically minded and don’t know how to switch to another search engine and just accept their lot.
In any event I hope the EU Commission doesn’t allow Microsoft to pull the wool over their eyes.
Both Google and Bing are now worthless. Nowadays, Yandex is the only search engine that finds anything I’m looking for.
Bing is absolutely a gatekeeper. Except for countries such as China and Russia that have their own search engines (Baidu and Yandex), most of the world’s searches relies on just two search engines: Google and Bing.
Alternative search engines overwhelmingly get their search results from Bing. DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Qwant, Swisscows, Excite, Lycos, Yahoo, You, etc. all use Bing behind the scenes for their results.
StartPage originally used the Google search engine for it’s results, but have also started using Bing as well recently.
Microsoft also use Bing as the default search engine in Windows (such as the Start menu search, Taskbar search, desktop search bar, Edge sidebar, etc.) and use Bing as the default search engine in Edge – which is the default browser on Windows. Windows has greater than 70% desktop market share and is used by more than two billion people.
Not to mention Microsoft’s anti-consumer efforts when it comes to Bing. They have a history of malicious intent by aggressively trying to trick users who use a different search engine and browser into resetting their default search engine and browser back to Edge and Bing (by displaying unscrupulous popup dialogue boxes and full screen pages prompting the user to change their settings back to the “recommended settings” – which is Edge and Bing).
“A report claims that Apple is developing an affordable MacBook series”
Its is time to stop posting Rumors as reports.
Apple has already a Chrombook killer. It is called : iPad.
I can see Apple getting concerned about losing sales to Chrome OS devices. Given that K-12 kids have probably been using Chromebooks and would be familiar with that platform going off to college. I remember when Apple ruled K-12 computer rooms and because they simply out priced the educational sector. Google managed to take a huge bite out of educational market especially with COVID. I never thought iPads worked in a K-12 setting, and mac’s are too expensive. I doubt Apple can really make a MacBook below $500 which would compete with Chromebooks.
Apple has always had great diffculty grasping what “low cost” means. I don’t have much faith in them ever generating anything that can compete with a Chromebook, but I’ll buy it if they do. I don’t want a Google OS, Windows is getting painful, and I’m tired of hearing how great Linux is from people who don’t use it.
I agree with the posters above about the usefulness of using a uBO filter to limit the posts I see on this site to those from Martin and Ashwin.
While Apple has patched iOS 16 for this, they haven’t yet indicated if they’re going to for supposedly-still-getting-security-updates iOS 12 (the latest OS option for the millions of still-in-use iPhone 6) and iOS 15 (still in use on millions of iPhone 6s to 8, which can’t be upgraded to 16).
I hope they do. Long-term support is one area where Apple phones crush Android, and it’s the #2 reason I use them (#1 is because not a privacy nightmare).
M3 won’t move the needle much on performance. Honestly, Apple has put itself in a bind making the M1 really good. Probably the first time when Mac users can have some real lasting performance. But that also means that many won’t be persuaded to upgrade as often either. I am using a M1 MacBook Air and a M1 Mac mini and have yet to even entertain upgrading to a M2 or even a future M3 model of either because I am very satisfied with the M1 performance.