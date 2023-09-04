Finding iOS apps just got a lot easier

Emre Çitak
Sep 4, 2023
Apple
Apple has once again made headlines with a new addition to its website: ''Apps by Apple''.

'Apps by Apple' is a fresh section on Apple's official website that has stirred excitement among users and tech experts alike. This section is a curated showcase of applications developed directly by Apple.

While Apple has always been synonymous with its App Store, this new endeavor takes things to the next level by highlighting the apps developed in-house. It's a clear signal that Apple is not just a hardware company; it's a software powerhouse too.

Apps by Apple
Apps by Apple is designed to make users' search for apps easy - Screenshot from Apps by Apple

What is Apps by Apple?

The "Apps by Apple" section is a way for Apple to highlight its own apps and show users why they should choose them over third-party alternatives, as Apple previously allowed sideloading. The section is divided into several categories, including Productivity, Creativity, Games, and Utilities.

The "Apps by Apple" section is accessible on Apple's website at https://www.apple.com/apps/. You can also access it from the App Store app by tapping on the "Apps by Apple" tab.

Why does it matter?

Apple created the "Apps by Apple" section for several reasons. First, it wants to make it easier for users to find and discover its own apps.

Second, it wants to showcase the quality and innovation of its apps.

Third, it wants to compete with Google and Microsoft, which have their own curated app sections on their websites.

Overall, Apple is making a strong effort to promote its own apps. The "Apps by Apple" section, the App Store for Business, and the "Made by Apple" badge are all part of this effort. It will be interesting to see how these initiatives affect the adoption of Apple's apps in the future.

Comments

  John said on August 18, 2023 at 12:06 pm
    Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.

  Anonymous said on August 28, 2023 at 1:48 pm
    I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more, Ashwin and Martin are always complaining about something instead of getting excited and sharing their excitement with the world.

    Ever since I started bookmarking their pages my mood has been so much better, I’m glad to be free of the depressing vibe the two of them have. Damn it feels good to just enjoy life and not look for things to complain like I used to while I were under their influence.

    John G. said on September 2, 2023 at 11:31 pm
      Personally I really like @Ashwin and @Martin articles both equally. Please respect the authors.

    Herman Cost said on September 4, 2023 at 2:37 pm
      You realize that none of the authors you like are real people, right? They are AI bots ‘writing’ articles that are basically taken from product advertisements (e.g., “Get Protected the Right Way With Avast Free AntiVirus” Really?) So, yes they are excited, but the excitement comes from advertising copy. No real world negativity from those sources.

      My approach is to use a UBlock Origin filter to block all the articles except those by Martin and Ashwin. It has made the site readable again for me.

