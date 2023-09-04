Apple has once again made headlines with a new addition to its website: ''Apps by Apple''.

'Apps by Apple' is a fresh section on Apple's official website that has stirred excitement among users and tech experts alike. This section is a curated showcase of applications developed directly by Apple.

While Apple has always been synonymous with its App Store, this new endeavor takes things to the next level by highlighting the apps developed in-house. It's a clear signal that Apple is not just a hardware company; it's a software powerhouse too.

What is Apps by Apple?

The "Apps by Apple" section is a way for Apple to highlight its own apps and show users why they should choose them over third-party alternatives, as Apple previously allowed sideloading. The section is divided into several categories, including Productivity, Creativity, Games, and Utilities.

The "Apps by Apple" section is accessible on Apple's website at https://www.apple.com/apps/. You can also access it from the App Store app by tapping on the "Apps by Apple" tab.

Why does it matter?

Apple created the "Apps by Apple" section for several reasons. First, it wants to make it easier for users to find and discover its own apps.

Second, it wants to showcase the quality and innovation of its apps.

Third, it wants to compete with Google and Microsoft, which have their own curated app sections on their websites.

Overall, Apple is making a strong effort to promote its own apps. The "Apps by Apple" section, the App Store for Business, and the "Made by Apple" badge are all part of this effort. It will be interesting to see how these initiatives affect the adoption of Apple's apps in the future.

