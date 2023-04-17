Apple to allow sideloading: Another reason not to buy Android

In the forthcoming iOS 17, Apple is set to permit iPhone users to download applications from sources other than its official App Store, as reported by Bloomberg's esteemed technology journalist, Mark Gurman. This practice, commonly referred to as sideloading, enables customers to access apps without utilizing the App Store, thereby bypassing the necessity for developers to pay Apple's customary 15 to 30 percent fees.

This significant shift can be attributed to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force on November 1, 2022. The DMA mandates that "gatekeeper" corporations must grant access to their services and platforms for other businesses and developers. Consequently, Apple's platforms will experience a substantial impact, potentially leading to major overhauls in the App Store, Messages, FaceTime, Siri, and more. Gurman asserts that Apple intends to incorporate sideloading support by next year in order to adhere to the new European regulations.

Sideloading has long been on Apple's agenda

Apple has previously argued that sideloading could compromise the privacy and security measures that iPhone users depend on, exposing them to risks such as malware, scams, data tracking, and additional issues. Nonetheless, Apple is obligated to comply with the DMA to avoid incurring fines of up to 20 percent of its global revenue for violating EU regulations.

As detailed in Gurman's December 2022 report, Apple is contemplating the introduction of security prerequisites like verification, a process that could potentially generate revenue as an alternative to collecting fees from app sales. Apple already employs a verification system on Mac devices that allows users to safely access applications outside of the Mac App Store.

The possibility of alternate app stores expanding beyond the European Union arises if other countries adopt similar legislation. For instance, the United States is currently deliberating on regulations that would mandate Apple to permit sideloading.

