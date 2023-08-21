X starts scraping what's left of Twitter

The social media giant formerly known as Twitter, now referred to as X, has reportedly removed a significant portion of its user-generated content.

Specifically, it seems that X has deleted years' worth of old Twitter images, leaving users puzzled and concerned about the fate of their digital memories.

Recent reports from various sources suggest that X has taken a drastic step by removing images and links posted on its platform between 2011 and 2014. This move has raised eyebrows and generated discussions about data preservation and user rights.

Twitter's native links are affected by this move

Notably, the deletion includes not only user-uploaded images but also links that used Twitter's native infrastructure. This implies that even content shared through the platform's official mechanisms has been affected, indicating a potentially systemic issue within X's data management processes.

Unsurprisingly, the news has caused an uproar among users who had relied on Twitter as a means to document and share their memories. Many users such as @DoYouKnowBTS93 have expressed their frustration and disappointment.

I’m devastated. I didn’t realise Twitter had deleted images. I had pictures on my old account of my grandmother which I didn’t have saved anywhere else and now they’ve gone, she’s gone forever and those precious photos have gone too ?? — D-Day ? Proof ? BE? ?? ???? ????² ? (@DoYouKnowBTS93) August 20, 2023

This incident highlights the significance of digital platforms in modern life and the potential consequences of entrusting personal data to third-party services.

X is yet to respond

As of now, X has not provided a detailed explanation for the mass deletion of content. This lack of transparency has left users seeking answers about the motivation behind such a sweeping action.

Additionally, this incident raises questions about data ownership, user consent, and the long-term reliability of online platforms.

