X starts scraping what's left of Twitter

X deleted old Twitter photos
Emre Çitak
Aug 21, 2023
Twitter
|
0

The social media giant formerly known as Twitter, now referred to as X, has reportedly removed a significant portion of its user-generated content.

Specifically, it seems that X has deleted years' worth of old Twitter images, leaving users puzzled and concerned about the fate of their digital memories.

Recent reports from various sources suggest that X has taken a drastic step by removing images and links posted on its platform between 2011 and 2014. This move has raised eyebrows and generated discussions about data preservation and user rights.

X deleted old Twitter photos
Many users say X has deleted their old Twitter photos - Image by rawpixel.com/Freepik

Twitter's native links are affected by this move

Notably, the deletion includes not only user-uploaded images but also links that used Twitter's native infrastructure. This implies that even content shared through the platform's official mechanisms has been affected, indicating a potentially systemic issue within X's data management processes.

Unsurprisingly, the news has caused an uproar among users who had relied on Twitter as a means to document and share their memories. Many users such as @DoYouKnowBTS93 have expressed their frustration and disappointment.

This incident highlights the significance of digital platforms in modern life and the potential consequences of entrusting personal data to third-party services.

X is yet to respond

As of now, X has not provided a detailed explanation for the mass deletion of content. This lack of transparency has left users seeking answers about the motivation behind such a sweeping action.

Additionally, this incident raises questions about data ownership, user consent, and the long-term reliability of online platforms.

Advertisement

Related content

X ID verification may require selfies and photos of IDs

X wants to address shadowbans but it might be hard
New X ID verification

Will X ID verification be a remedy for bots?

X slows down websites Musk dislikes
tweetdeck alternatives

Tweetdeck alternatives to look at after X Pro becomes a paid service

Will Zuckerberg and Musk ever fight?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved