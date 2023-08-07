iPhone 15 Ultra might be getting a third button

In the tech circles, it's been a buzzing speculation for a while that Apple's forthcoming Pro-level iPhones could introduce an innovative Action button, replacing the conventional Mute switch. This conjecture gains more weight with a recent apparent leak of a case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Seasoned Apple insider @MajinBuOfficial has posted a sequence of images on social media, which seem to depict replica cases for the much-anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max. Intriguingly, these cases display three distinct button protrusions on their left-hand side.

Analyzing the design, it's observed that the topmost button protrusion is smaller compared to the other two, which are likely designated for Apple's well-known volume controls. This compelling evidence fuels the belief that a novel Action button is indeed in the plans for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and perhaps, its smaller sibling, the iPhone 15 Pro.

In a revealing post by @MajinBuOfficial, the iPhone 15 Ultra was initially cited, but the analyst community anticipates the Ultra model will not be launched until the iPhone 16. Therefore, the case images discussed likely pertain to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While skepticism might arise considering the replicas, their legitimacy has gained traction with recent iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders shared by 9to5Mac, showcasing similar button configurations. This leads us to stand behind their credibility.

But what's the buzz around this Action button? Should Apple maintain its current naming trends, the Action button could be a customizable, multifunctional feature akin to its counterpart on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Image courtesy of MajinBuOfficial

Hints about its versatility are embedded in code snippets discovered by MacRumors within the iOS 17 developer beta. These snippets suggest the iPhone's Action button might offer up to nine different functions, including accessibility, shortcuts, silent mode, camera, flashlight, focus, magnifier, translate, and voice memos. This signifies a promising evolution in the functionality of Apple's upcoming Pro-level devices.

We're left with a strong conviction that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, possibly along with its more compact version, will herald an era where the Action button supplants the traditional Mute switch, a fixture in every iPhone to date. It marks an exciting potential leap forward in iPhone innovation, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how this feature will enhance their experience.

  ilev said on August 7, 2023 at 8:26 pm
    There is no such device as iPhone 15 Ultra

