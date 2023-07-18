Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, and it allows users to create multiple profiles for different people or interests. This is great for families or households where multiple people share the same account. However, what if you want to transfer your profile to a new account?

Fortunately, Netflix now allows users to transfer their profiles to existing accounts. This is a great way to keep your viewing history, recommendations, and other settings if you're switching to a new plan or sharing your account with someone else.

How to transfer Netflix profile to existing account

To transfer your profile, you'll need to have the current account owner enable profile transfers. Once that's done, you can sign in to your account and follow the instructions to transfer your profile to a new account. The process is relatively simple and should only take a few minutes.

Here is how to transfer Netflix profile to existing account:

The current account owner needs to enable profile transfers. They can do this by going to Settings > Account and clicking the Turn on profile transfers link Once profile transfers are enabled, you can transfer your profile to a new account. Sign in to your account and go to Profile & Parental Controls Click the Transfer Profile button next to the profile you want to transfer Enter the email address and password for the new account you want to transfer your profile to Click the Transfer button

Your profile will be transferred to the new account and you'll be able to start watching Netflix right away.

Is Netflix still the best streaming platform?

Netflix is still one of the best streaming platforms available, but it's not without its flaws. In recent years, Netflix has been criticized for its increasing prices, its lack of original content, and its decision to cancel password sharing.

Despite these criticisms, Netflix still has a lot to offer. It has a huge library of movies and TV shows, and it's constantly adding new content. Netflix also offers a variety of features, such as offline viewing and profiles for different users.

If you're looking for a streaming platform with a wide variety of content and great features, then Netflix is still a good option. However, if you're looking for a platform with lower prices or more original content, then you might want to consider other options.

Some great Netflix alternatives

There are a number of alternatives to Netflix available, including:

Disney+ : Disney+ offers a wide variety of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic

: Disney+ offers a wide variety of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic HBO Max : HBO Max offers a library of HBO shows, movies, and original content

: HBO Max offers a library of HBO shows, movies, and original content Amazon Prime Video : Amazon Prime Video offers a library of movies and TV shows, as well as Amazon Originals

: Amazon Prime Video offers a library of movies and TV shows, as well as Amazon Originals Hulu: Hulu offers a library of movies and TV shows, as well as live TV

These are just a few of the many alternatives to Netflix available. If you're not happy with Netflix, then you're sure to find a platform that's a better fit for you. But if you still love Netflix and its original content, at least you now know how to transfer Netflix profile to existing account!

