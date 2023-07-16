Character AI App: Everything you need to know

Character AI App: Everything you need to know
Eray Eliaçik
Jul 16, 2023
Updated • Jul 14, 2023
Apps
|
0

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to engage in a captivating conversation with your favorite historical figure, a beloved fictional character, or even a renowned celebrity? Imagine the thrill of exchanging words with Sherlock Holmes, discussing philosophy with Socrates, or seeking advice from Leonardo da Vinci. Thanks to the marvels of technology, such encounters are no longer confined to the realms of dreams and imagination. Enter Character AI, a groundbreaking smartphone app that revolutionizes the way we interact with iconic personalities.

Character AI is an extraordinary app that brings beloved figures to our smartphones. However, is it the same as the web version? Let's take a closer look.

A brief review of the Character AI App

Character AI is a smartphone app that allows users to chat with fictional, historical, and celebrity figures in a dialogue. The app uses neutral language models to generate text responses, and it also allows users to create their own characters.

The smartphone app is very similar to the web application, but there are a few key differences. First, the smartphone app is more limited in terms of features. Here are the missing features:

  • Character AI rooms
  • Character AI voice
  • Ability to upload an image
  • Community section
  • Feed
  • Limited iPad functionality

Also, the smartphone app is not as well-optimized as the web application. The app can be slow to respond at times, and it can be buggy.

Overall, the smartphone app is a good option for users who want to access Character AI on the go. However, the app is not as feature-rich as the web application, and it can be slow and buggy at times.

Pros:

  • Easy to use
  • Generates creative and engaging text
  • Can remember things that you have said in previous conversations
  • Available on iOS and Android

Cons:

  • Limited features
  • Not as well-optimized as the web application
  • Can be slow and buggy at times

Character AI is a great tool for creative writing, brainstorming, and simply having fun. The app is easy to use and can generate creative and engaging text. Additionally, the app's ability to remember things that you have said in previous conversations can help to create a more natural and flowing dialogue.

If you are looking for a powerful AI chatbot app, then Character AI is a great option. However, if you are looking for a feature-rich and well-optimized app, then you may want to consider using the web application instead.

Featured image credit: character.ai

Advertisement

Related content

Threads without Instagram

Can you use Threads without Instagram?
New Instagram alternative Retro app

Retro app offers a simplified approach to social media
iOS 17: New Apple Journal app explained

iOS 17: New Apple Journal app explained
FTC ChatGPT investigation

ChatGPT under fire by FTC for data leak and inaccuracy
Adam Mosseri on future of Threads

Instagram CEO talks about future of Threads
TikTok not working

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved