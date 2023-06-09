Google Drive: Windows 8, Server 2012 and 32-bit support is ending

Google has updated a Google Drive support page somewhat silently to inform customers that Google Drive support is ending for several Windows operating systems and all 32-bit systems in two months time.

Google Drive is the default cloud storage and synchronization solution for Android. Windows users who use Android may have installed the desktop Google Drive client on their Windows devices to enable automatic syncing and access to files. All Google customers get some free storage when they sign-up for a Google account, and all may install the Google Drive apps on their devices.

It is not necessary to do so, as Google Drive is also available on the official website. Syncing, however, is more comfortable using applications.

Google plans to end support for the Drive for desktop application on Windows 8 and 8.1 systems, Windows Server 2012 systems, and all 32-bit versions of Window in August 2023.

The company notes on the official support page: "In August 2023, we're ending support for Drive for desktop on Windows 8/8.1, Windows Server 2012, and all 32-bit versions of Windows. To avoid service interruption, Windows users should upgrade to Windows 10 (64 bit) or higher before August 2023. Users of a 32-bit version of Windows can still access Drive through a browser. "

Users on affected platforms may access Google Drive through a web browser. Google does not reveal what "end of support" means. It is possible that Google Drive for the affected systems continues to work, but that it won't get any updates anymore. Another possibility is that Google will disable access to Google Drive, so that these clients can't connect anymore.

Google recommends upgrading systems to a newer version of Windows. The company recommends Windows 10 or 11 for desktop users, and makes no Windows Server upgrade recommendations.

Google users may still access the service through a web browser, even if they keep on using the out-of-support platforms.

This is the not the first termination of support. Back in 2016, Google announced that it would end Google Drive support for Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows Server 2003 starting January 1, 2017. Back then, Google informed customers that it did not integrate a kill switch into the application to prevent access. It seems likely that the same is going to happen right now for the affected platforms.

The official entry page for Google Drive is here. Google customers may sign-in to their account to access all files stored in the cloud.

Now You: do you use a cloud storage provider?

