Arc Browser's Boost 2.0 feature offers customization at its finest

Emre Çitak
May 25, 2023
The Browser Company's Arc, the popular web browser, has introduced an exciting new tool called Boosts 2.0. This feature allows users to personalize their web browsing experience by customizing website elements such as colors and fonts. With the ability to remove unwanted elements from webpages, Boosts takes customization to a whole new level.

Boosts, the latest addition to Arc's arsenal of features, has undergone a significant upgrade with the launch of Boosts 2.0. While the original version primarily catered to developers, the new iteration focuses on empowering end-users to customize and edit webpages. The aim is to provide individuals with the ability to shape their internet experience according to their preferences.

Check out Arc Browser's latest video below.

Effortless customization with Boosts

To explore Boosts, Arc users simply need to tap on the plus sign located in the browser's bottom bar and select "Create new boost." The Boosts toolbar offers a wide range of customization options, allowing users to change background and font colors with advanced controls for brightness, contrast, and saturation. Furthermore, users can experiment with different font types to give websites a fresh and unique look.

Boosts truly democratizes webpage customization, enabling users to personalize the internet according to their visual preferences.

Zap away unwanted elements

One of the standout features of Boosts 2.0 is the Zap tool, which grants users the power to remove unwanted elements from webpages. Imagine effortlessly eliminating distractions like sidebars or trending topic boxes. Whether it's vertical videos on YouTube or user suggestion boxes on Twitter, Boosts lets users "zap" away these elements, enhancing their browsing experience. With just a few clicks, users can declutter webpages, focusing only on the content that matters to them.

Arc's development team has made sharing boosts a breeze. The introduction of the Boosts gallery allows users to browse a collection of edited webpages created by fellow users. By clicking on "Get Boost" for any design, users can apply those customizations to their own desired websites. The gallery provides an excellent starting point for users, showcasing a variety of boosts ranging from minimalistic designs for Instagram to sleek and sophisticated interfaces for Slack.

Comments

  1. TelV said on May 25, 2023 at 4:38 pm
    Reply

    Not interested in Chromium browsers so unless the tool will work with Firefox, it’s end of story.

