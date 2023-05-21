Best Arc browser features to check out

Arc is one of the most underrated browsers in the market, and most people are not even aware of it. In this guide, we will show some of the best Arc browser features and explain how to use them effectively or what they offer.

"Arc is a browser that promotes organization and concentration. It is flexible and able to adapt to the most specific individual needs," says the company. The browser is slowly getting recognition bu many users and authorities, and if you are thinking of setting Arc as your default browser, check out its features below!

What are the best Arc browser features?

First, let's start by explaining the browser itself. Arc was developed by The Browser Company, and just like most of the other browsers in the market, it is also based on the Chromium engine for Mac. Some of the other browsers that are based on Chromium are Google Chrome, Brave Browser, Opera, and Microsoft Edge. It means you receive access to all of the fundamental features, including the Chrome extensions library.

While Arc is built on the Chromium engine, The Browser Company has said clearly that they do not follow users across websites, collect any user data, and have no plans to do so in the future. This is one of the most important things when it comes to choosing a browser that you want to use. Arc ensures privacy, and as the developers say, it doesn't track you, and it also won't happen in the future.

There are different things to consider to determine which browser to use on a daily basis. Below you will find some of the best Arc browser features to see if it matches your demands or needs. Let's cut to the chase and start with the first one.

Built-in Ad blocker

Ad blockers are commonly used in the industry, and you can also find various third-party extensions to use on your browser. Most users who use Chromium-based browsers have a third-party ad blocker to use while surfing on the internet. One of the best Arc browser features is that it provides a built-in ad blocker.

The ad blocker ensures that you are not bothered by irritating pop-ups and advertisements. This way, you will continue to surf the internet without any interruptions, and you won't need an untrusted third-party app. Arc doesn't follow your tracks, so having a built-in ad blocker will also help you dodge any external apps that could potentially store your data.

Multitasking

Thanks to its split-screen feature, it will be a lot easier to take a look at two different things. You will benefit from this a lot, especially if you don't own a second screen. Sometimes it gets very hard to switch over tabs to look at or work on two things simultaneously. Thanks to its split-screen mode, it is easier to do two things at the same time.

One of the other best Arc browser features is "Spaces." It lets you organize your stuff, and you have smart tabs that remain active based on your workflow. If you wish to switch between many tabs within a Space, you may do it without trouble. To keep the sidebar clean, you may configure the browser to archive tabs at predefined intervals.

Extensions

If you need any third-party support for any extensions, Arc got you covered. As it is Chromium-based, the browser lets you use almost all of the Chrome extensions. If you are planning on switching to Arc from another Chromium browser, you will be able to carry almost all of the handy extensions.

On top of that, Arc doesn't use all your system resources like Google Chrome. Chrome users mostly criticize the browser's resource needs, as it literally drains your RAM. Luckily, you will have a smoother experience on Arc. Lastly, it also supports iCloud sync so that you can use all your bookmarks, spaces, and tabs on other Macs too. Remember that you have to log in to your iCloud account on both Macs.

Privacy

As mentioned above, privacy is one of the most stand-out Arc browser features that you might want to consider before trying a different browser. The Browser Company ensures that ARc doesn't track your moves on the internet or your history. Besides, it also will not store your data, which is one of the most frustrating things for many internet users.

