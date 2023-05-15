Brave browser introduces Forgetful Browsing

As we reported two days ago, Brave Software has been developing a fresh privacy feature named Forgetful Browsing for its Brave Browser. It's finally here. ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of online security and privacy is a matter of great importance for all individuals who utilize the internet, particularly those whose work heavily relies on online platforms. One prevalent method employed by both large corporations and smaller entities to monitor user behavior across various websites is through the utilization of third-party cookies, which continue to track user activity even after logging out from services.

However, as awareness regarding this issue continues to grow, companies have started adopting alternative tracking methods. One such method involves the use of reidentification via first-party cookies, which enable the recognition of returning visitors. In response to these concerns, the developers of the privacy-oriented Brave Browser have recently announced the introduction of a new feature called Forgetful Browsing.

This feature is set to be incorporated into both the web and Android versions of the browser and aims to address privacy concerns by offering enhanced protection against tracking activities.

As some observers might note, the Forgetful Browsing feature in Brave Browser bears similarities to Mozilla's Firefox option to "Delete cookies and site data when Firefox is closed."

The Brave team themselves acknowledge that comparable features may already exist in other browsers. However, they argue that such solutions may prove challenging for the average user to navigate and may require a high level of user proficiency or strict adherence to specific settings in order to be effective.

In contrast, the Forgetful Browsing feature in Brave aims to provide a more user-friendly and accessible approach to enhancing online privacy, minimizing the need for users to master complex settings or achieve flawless execution in order to safeguard their information.

How to enable Forgetful Browsing on Brave browser?

The solution offered by the company involves leveraging Brave Shield, their existing ad and tracker blocking solution located in the URL bar. Users have the flexibility to enable Forgetful Browsing either on specific websites or as the default setting across all websites they visit. Brave recommends setting it as the global default and then customizing exceptions for sites that require the retention of certain data, such as email or social media accounts.

Open Brave Browser and go to the URL bar.

Type in " brave://settings/shields " and press Enter. This will take you to the Shields settings page.

" and press Enter. This will take you to the Shields settings page. On the Shields settings page, locate the " Forget me when I close a site " option.

" option. Toggle the "Forget me when I close a site" option to enable it. This will make Forgetful Browsing the global default setting.

To make exceptions for specific sites, go to the website you want to customize.

Look for the Shields icon in the address bar (it looks like a lion's head).

Click on the Shields icon. This will open the Shields menu.

In the Shields menu, click on " Advanced controls " to access additional settings.

" to access additional settings. Locate the "Forget me when I close this site" toggle within the Advanced controls.

Disable the "Forget me when I close this site" toggle for the specific site you want to exempt from Forgetful Browsing.

Forgetful Browsing takes a comprehensive approach by completely clearing various elements such as HTTP/DNS cache, cookies, localStorage, and more. This thorough deletion ensures that there is no room for any form of first-party reidentification. By implementing this solution, individuals who value enhanced online privacy will find it simpler to protect themselves from companies that continuously seek out new methods of tracking online activities.

Users of Brave Browser can look forward to accessing the Forgetful Browsing settings with version 1.53 on the web and version 1.54 on Android. While the introduction of this new feature may require a brief period of waiting, it demonstrates the commitment of Brave Browser to continuously enhance privacy features for its users.

