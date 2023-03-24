Rewind.ai promises to help you remember what you did last week, but what about your privacy?

Imagine this for a moment, if you will. You had a meeting with someone a few weeks ago on our PC about something important, but there’s a key part of it you’ve forgotten. You ask ChatGPT what it was about, and it reminds you. This is the feature that Rewind.ai promises to bring to the table, but there’s a critical question about privacy that’s brought to mind.

The Rewind.ai is called ChatGPT for ME, and you can grab it for about $30 at the top end of the scale and for free for limited rewinds. Basically, it watches your every move and discussion on your device and saves it to the Open.AI servers. So, when you’re trying to remember where you saved a file, watched a video, or had a chat, it will help you out.

If you read the article on how ChatGPT recently exposed some historical chats, you will see an immediate problem here. Let’s take an example from my professional life. I’m a writer for an upcoming MMORPG, Antreya Chronicles, I have signed contracts that forbid me to share private discussions with Ghacks and Softonic management, and so the list goes on.

Now, imagine I’m chatting to team members about private matters, Rewind.ai captures these chats, and it suddenly leaks on the internet. Alright, maybe my situation isn’t so dire, but imagine this happened with Rockstar Games. They’ve already had issues with a GTA 6 leak; they don’t need more of this drama if one of their members decides using ChatGPT for Me is a good idea.

Rewind says it’s trying to find the right balance between capturing your actions and keeping them private. As stated on The Verge, CEO of Rewind.ai Dan Siroker says the following:

“I think nobody’s figured out how to tightrope that balance between convenience and privacy in a way that generates enough value that people are excited about it, but doesn’t hinder their adoption in a way that feels creepy or scary.”

Rewind logs everything on your computer and offers a timeline of every meeting you’ve been in, every website you’ve visited, and everything you’ve typed or clicked on your machine. ChatGPT For Me allows you to quiz a chatbot on your computer's data however you want. pic.twitter.com/guEv7yh7bH — ?Vinnie Moura (@vinniemourax) March 23, 2023

For now, the risk is in your hands if you want to trust ChatGPT for Me out before they’ve ironed out the privacy issues.

