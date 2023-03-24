Rewind brings ChatGPT into your personal life, but at what cost?

Rewind brings ChatGPT into your personal life
Shaun
Mar 24, 2023
Security
|
0

Rewind.ai promises to help you remember what you did last week, but what about your privacy?

Imagine this for a moment, if you will. You had a meeting with someone a few weeks ago on our PC about something important, but there’s a key part of it you’ve forgotten. You ask ChatGPT what it was about, and it reminds you. This is the feature that Rewind.ai promises to bring to the table, but there’s a critical question about privacy that’s brought to mind.

The Rewind.ai is called ChatGPT for ME, and you can grab it for about $30 at the top end of the scale and for free for limited rewinds. Basically, it watches your every move and discussion on your device and saves it to the Open.AI servers. So, when you’re trying to remember where you saved a file, watched a video, or had a chat, it will help you out.

If you read the article on how ChatGPT recently exposed some historical chats, you will see an immediate problem here. Let’s take an example from my professional life. I’m a writer for an upcoming MMORPG, Antreya Chronicles, I have signed contracts that forbid me to share private discussions with Ghacks and Softonic management, and so the list goes on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, imagine I’m chatting to team members about private matters, Rewind.ai captures these chats, and it suddenly leaks on the internet. Alright, maybe my situation isn’t so dire, but imagine this happened with Rockstar Games. They’ve already had issues with a GTA 6 leak; they don’t need more of this drama if one of their members decides using ChatGPT for Me is a good idea.

Rewind brings ChatGPT into your personal life

Rewind says it’s trying to find the right balance between capturing your actions and keeping them private. As stated on The Verge, CEO of Rewind.ai Dan Siroker says the following:

“I think nobody’s figured out how to tightrope that balance between convenience and privacy in a way that generates enough value that people are excited about it, but doesn’t hinder their adoption in a way that feels creepy or scary.”

For now, the risk is in your hands if you want to trust ChatGPT for Me out before they’ve ironed out the privacy issues.

Advertisement

Related content

Hacking contest Pwn2Own: Ubuntu, Tesla, macOs and Windows 11 cracked
How To Secure Your Twitter Account Without Sms-Based Two-Factor Authentication

How To Secure Your Twitter Account Without Sms-Based Two-Factor Authentication

How to add a backup two-step login provider to Bitwarden

Emotet is back: Microsoft OneNote is not a safe place anymore
The Greek intelligence agency reportedly hacked and wiretapped a former Meta security manager, tracking her for a year.

Meta's security manager targeted by Greek espionage
ChatGPT Bug Temporarily Exposes AI Chat Histories to Other Users

Oops! ChatGPT Shares AI Chat Histories with the Wrong Crowd

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved